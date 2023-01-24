Read full article on original website
Philadelphia School District launches pilot program that teaches students different trades
PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia is touting a new pilot program that teaches students different trades and puts them on the fast track to a full time apprenticeship. The Construction Trades Initiative is a four-month program that meets once a week and teaches students trade basics, financial literacy...
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON HONORS PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL FOR GIRLS AHEAD OF 175TH ANNIVERSARY
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) honored her alma mater, the Philadelphia High School for Girls (Girls’ High), during Philadelphia City Council’s second Stated Meeting of the year. Girls’ High students and alumnae were able to offer public comment on the resolution. Founded on...
College Hall West Wing to receive two-year restoration, accessibility improvements
College Hall will be restored over the next two years, starting in early 2023 and ending in January 2025. The $87.4 million project will principally affect the West Wing of College Hall. The restoration will include new HVAC systems, upgraded windows and roofing, all-gender restrooms, updates to office suites and classrooms, and new elevators. Planning for the restoration began in January 2021.
Chester Students Learn There Are Many Paths to Success, Including a Path to CCRES
Thuy Yancey, Coordinator of Recruitment since 2013 at CCRES, discussed paths to success, career development, and college with a group of Chester teens enrolled in the Launch program at the Andrew Hicks, Jr. Foundation.
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
Penn has shortest breaks among Ivy League and local universities, DP analysis finds
Penn has the fewest days off for students among the Ivy League and several other Philadelphia-area universities. An analysis by The Daily Pennsylvanian found that Penn has only 24 days off this academic year out of all weekdays, reading days, and exam days in the school year. This translates to the fewest number of days allotted to break compared to peer institutions and the lowest proportion of days off compared to days in class during the academic year — even when taking into consideration different school year lengths between universities.
Looking for Delaware County Women Who Tell a Good Story
The Delaware County Women’s Commission is preparing for Women’s History Month in March with a unique offer and request. The commission is looking for exemplary women in the county who are good storytellers.
Hundreds of volunteers get a count of people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia
Teams of volunteers roamed Philadelphia’s neighborhoods Wednesday night and Thursday morning to get an idea of just how many people in the city are experiencing homelessness. The annual point-in-time count is required by the federal government.
New Upper Darby shelter hopes to break down barriers for the homeless
For a decade, the Student Run Emergency Housing Unit of Philadelphia operated out of church basements. Now, they have a permanent home.
Avenues Café connects Mt. Airy community, Native American neighbors
Lee Locklear, owner of Avenues Café in Mt. Airy is on a mission to unite the neighborhood one cup of coffee at a time.
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
Medical Report: Prediabetic? Don’t panic. You can still avoid diabetes
Has your doctor told you that you are prediabetic? KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look at what you can do to help avoid diabetes.
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
Penndel day center filling gap for homeless living unsheltered in Bucks County
As she munched on a mid-morning snack, April Adams surveyed the room around her with a sense of satisfaction. “This place is amazing,” said Adams, who in recent months has been living in a tent. “Everyone can come here and do their laundry, shower, look at computers for jobs. You can charge your...
Medical Report: If you get ‘the kissing disease,’ you are most definitely not alone
What has been called “the kissing disease” remains one of the most commonly spread viruses in the world — and it’s not going anywhere. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more on mononucleosis.
City Expands Right to Counsel for Eligible Philadelphia Tenants into Two Additional Zip Codes
Following the success of initial rollout, low-income tenants in 19134 and 19144 zip codes are now guaranteed legal representation when facing eviction. PHILADELPHIA – Starting February 1, 2023, low-income renters in Philadelphia zip codes 19134 and 19144 are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction. Legislation providing for guaranteed legal representation, known as Right to Counsel, was passed by City Council in November 2019. City regulation further defining the program was enacted in December 2021, allowing for implementation to begin. The program began in February 2022 with an initial rollout in the 19139 and 19121 zip codes.
Philly native Chill Moody mentors aspiring young artists from his high school alma mater
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia-based rapper Chill Moody called it a "dream" to give back to aspiring young artists when he welcome over two dozen students from his high school alma mater to MilkBoy studio on Thursday. "It’s beautiful to be able to give back and be one of the people that’s...
After His Wife Was Diagnosed with Blood Cancer, Malvern Husband Started Racing to Increase Awareness
After his wife was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, Thomas Kramer of Malvern started competing in triathlons to raise awareness of the importance of bone-marrow registration, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The 56-year-old husband has a clear message when competing in Ironman races: “Never Give Up.”. Kramer...
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
