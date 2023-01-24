ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thedp.com

College Hall West Wing to receive two-year restoration, accessibility improvements

College Hall will be restored over the next two years, starting in early 2023 and ending in January 2025. The $87.4 million project will principally affect the West Wing of College Hall. The restoration will include new HVAC systems, upgraded windows and roofing, all-gender restrooms, updates to office suites and classrooms, and new elevators. Planning for the restoration began in January 2021.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Penn has shortest breaks among Ivy League and local universities, DP analysis finds

Penn has the fewest days off for students among the Ivy League and several other Philadelphia-area universities. An analysis by The Daily Pennsylvanian found that Penn has only 24 days off this academic year out of all weekdays, reading days, and exam days in the school year. This translates to the fewest number of days allotted to break compared to peer institutions and the lowest proportion of days off compared to days in class during the academic year — even when taking into consideration different school year lengths between universities.
PENN, PA
billypenn.com

birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia

This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
clsphila.org

City Expands Right to Counsel for Eligible Philadelphia Tenants into Two Additional Zip Codes

Following the success of initial rollout, low-income tenants in 19134 and 19144 zip codes are now guaranteed legal representation when facing eviction​. PHILADELPHIA – Starting February 1, 2023, low-income renters in Philadelphia zip codes 19134 and 19144 are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction. Legislation providing for guaranteed legal representation, known as Right to Counsel, was passed by City Council in November 2019. City regulation further defining the program was enacted in December 2021, allowing for implementation to begin. The program began in February 2022 with an initial rollout in the 19139 and 19121 zip codes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

