13abc.com
SOR bonds continued for women facing obstruction charges in kidnapping, murder of missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio - A Lucas County judge continued supervised own-recognizance bonds for two women charged in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens, according to court records. Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Diamond Rivera are facing obstruction of justice charges connected to the death of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn...
13abc.com
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
13abc.com
Waterville’s mayor says he’s setting the record straight on amphitheater
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Monday night’s Waterville City Council meeting, residents piled into council chambers to hear members vote on a resolution regarding the controversial amphitheater proposal. The meeting location had a capacity of 48 people but that did not stop some community members from listening in from the outside.
13abc.com
TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Area Schools Temporarily Put On Lockdown As Precaution
At approximately 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Archbold Area Schools were informed by the Archbold Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of an individual approximately one mile from Archbold High School and Archbold Elementary School. At no time was there an...
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
13abc.com
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG police arrest man for kidnapping and domestic violence
Bowling Green Police arrested a Wayne man Tuesday for kidnapping and two counts of domestic violence. Keith Henry, 49, reportedly hit the back of a vehicle stopped at South Main Street and Gypsy Lane Road, then allegedly assaulted the driver of the vehicle and tried to pull the juvenile passenger, his daughter, to his truck.
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
thevillagereporter.com
Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities
SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
Watch: Port Clinton police deploy drone to apprehend fleeing suspect
On Jan. 18, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Ottawa County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ohio Route 2 and Tettau Road in Erie Township where a car left the road and collided with a utility pole.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
findlay.edu
University of Findlay Welcomes Secret Service Agents to Campus
United States Secret Service agents provided a hand-on learning opportunity for University of Findlay students and information for those considering a career in the Secret Service. In total, 40 students (UF softball players and high school commits) took part in six scenarios, serving as agents operating protection details. Adam Daniels...
13abc.com
71-year-old scammed into depositing $30k into foreign Bitcoin account
DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - Internet scams can happen anywhere, even in a small town. Police in Dundee, MI, say a 71-year-old man recently fell victim to a con that’s making the rounds in our area. It started with a pop-up on the internet claiming to be from the man’s bank. The message gave him a number to call.
TPD: Four suspects claiming to be FBI break into east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an east Toledo home regarding a burglary early Thursday. Crews arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Utah Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed the front door of the residence had been kicked down. According to a...
13abc.com
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
13abc.com
TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers shot and killed a man they say was a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers Wednesday morning. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 47-year-old Jason Means. The report from the deputy coroner said Means suffered 22 gunshot wounds which included shots to the head, torso, left arm, and both legs. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.
Cannabis Education Program Comes To OCC
CNY – Onondaga Community College today announced it is offering a Cannabis Education Program, giving students an affordable pathway into a growing industry that is projected to create up to 60,000 jobs across New York State by 2027. The program is offered in partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis.
