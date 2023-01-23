ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13abc.com

Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold Area Schools Temporarily Put On Lockdown As Precaution

At approximately 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Archbold Area Schools were informed by the Archbold Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of an individual approximately one mile from Archbold High School and Archbold Elementary School. At no time was there an...
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG police arrest man for kidnapping and domestic violence

Bowling Green Police arrested a Wayne man Tuesday for kidnapping and two counts of domestic violence. Keith Henry, 49, reportedly hit the back of a vehicle stopped at South Main Street and Gypsy Lane Road, then allegedly assaulted the driver of the vehicle and tried to pull the juvenile passenger, his daughter, to his truck.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities

SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
SWANTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
findlay.edu

University of Findlay Welcomes Secret Service Agents to Campus

United States Secret Service agents provided a hand-on learning opportunity for University of Findlay students and information for those considering a career in the Secret Service. In total, 40 students (UF softball players and high school commits) took part in six scenarios, serving as agents operating protection details. Adam Daniels...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

71-year-old scammed into depositing $30k into foreign Bitcoin account

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - Internet scams can happen anywhere, even in a small town. Police in Dundee, MI, say a 71-year-old man recently fell victim to a con that’s making the rounds in our area. It started with a pop-up on the internet claiming to be from the man’s bank. The message gave him a number to call.
DUNDEE, MI
13abc.com

Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers shot and killed a man they say was a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers Wednesday morning. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 47-year-old Jason Means. The report from the deputy coroner said Means suffered 22 gunshot wounds which included shots to the head, torso, left arm, and both legs. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.
TOLEDO, OH
Oswego County Today

Cannabis Education Program Comes To OCC

CNY – Onondaga Community College today announced it is offering a Cannabis Education Program, giving students an affordable pathway into a growing industry that is projected to create up to 60,000 jobs across New York State by 2027. The program is offered in partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis.
TOLEDO, OH

