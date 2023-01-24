ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Knocks Off #12 Virginia Tech In Cameron

Duke women’s basketball continues to roll as the Blue Devils took out # 12 Virginia Tech in Cameron Thursday night, 66-55. With the win, Duke moves to 18-2 and 8-1 in the ACC. Perhaps most impressively, the Blue Devils limited Virginia Tech’s sensational Liz Kitley to four points on...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Next Up: The Devils Go Down To Georgia

Date 1/28 || Time 3:00 || Venue McCamish Pavilion || Video ESPN. Duke goes down to Atlanta Saturday to play Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have had a tough season so far. Just 1-9 in the ACC and 8-12 overall, it’s not a banner season for Tech. The team is smallish with only 6 -11 senior Rodney Howard, who has not been a major factor in his career, and 7-0 freshman Cyril Martynov taller than 6-8.
ATLANTA, GA
dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Bites #4 - Georgia Tech Preview And McDonald’s Notes

Duke goes on the road to Atlanta this weekend and the DBR Podcast crew is here with a preview of what to expect against Georgia Tech. The Yellowjackets are a shadow of the team that won the ACC title a couple years ago but Duke is dealing with injuries and a lot of uncertainty coming off the loss to Virginia Tech. Plus, this Duke club has struggled mightily on the road this season.
ATLANTA, GA
dukebasketballreport.com

Bob Harris Was There For Us For Decades. In His Time Of Need, Let’s Be There For Him

Bob Harris was the Voice of the Blue Devils for 40 years. Until the admirable David Shumate took over when Harris retired, most of us had no idea of Duke football or basketball without him. This is the guy who made the memorable call when Christian Laettner broke the hearts of Kentucky fans in 1992, but he also did Duke’s 1978 Final Four run and all five of Duke’s national championships.
DURHAM, NC

