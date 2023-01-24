ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Obion County Schools to host health fair for preschool, pre-K and kindergarten students who live in the county

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools

Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park

PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates. Ideas for the future...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Cooperative Ministry requests pantry staples

PADUCAH, KY — Local nonprofit Paducah Cooperative Ministry says they're low on a few pantry staples, and they are hoping the community can step in to fill the gap. According to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the organization, they are short on ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, and canned soup.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky

WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Precision Sonar & Outdoors announces $2.2 million expansion in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A company that makes GPS and sonar mounting systems is expanding in Marshall County, Kentucky. Precision Sonar & Outdoors is investing nearly $2.2 million to build a new facility near its existing location in Benton, the Marshall County Fiscal Court announced Thursday. The fiscal court says the expansion will create 12 jobs, including positions in computer numerical control, design and engineering.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Possible changes at Carson Park

McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Martin, Obion, Newbern and Carroll County Receive American Rescue Plan Funds

Several local municipalities were awarded American Rescue Plan funds by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Almost $126-million dollars was awarded in 24 grants, for use in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Included in the grant disbursements was almost $3.1-million dollars for the City of Martin, with plans...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Businesses in balancing act as attitudes toward COVID change

PADUCAH — It's January 2023. Think about life nearly three years ago when Kentucky confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. We were masking, social distancing and staying home. Today, things are a lot different. Public health directors say attitudes about the potentially deadly virus have changed. Marley Rounds bartends...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County

REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
wpsdlocal6.com

Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses

PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Family-friendly blue heeler mix looking for Forever Home, belly rubs

MAYFIELD, KY — If you're in the market for a family-friendly pup and you have some spare belly-rubs to give, today's Forever Home Friday pet may be for you!. Juno is a 2.5-year-old Blue Heeler mix. Folks at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter say she's all around a great...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

St. Jude celebrates 2023 Dream Home groundbreaking

PADUCAH, KY — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrated groundbreaking at 2023's Dream Home site at Eagle Landing on Thursday morning. Each year, community members are invited to purchase tickets for the Dream Home — raising money for the fight against childhood cancer. One randomly chosen, eligible ticket...
PADUCAH, KY

