Obion County Schools to host health fair for preschool, pre-K and kindergarten students who live in the county

wpsdlocal6.com
More than $9.5 million awarded to improve Marshall County High School Tech Center
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday, more than $9.5 million was awarded to the Marshall County Technical Center. Lt. Governor Jaqueline Coleman presented the check to Marshall County School Superintendent Steve Miracle. The funding will be used to improve the building and the technology available to the 1,000 students that...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies helping connect people to addiction recovery resources through Badges of Hope program
PADUCAH — Badges of Hope is a program of the McCracken County Sheriff's Department offering people who struggle with substance abuse a ride to recovery. Twenty-five days into 2023, three people have already received help through Badges of Hope. The sheriff's department offers the program in partnership with Four...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local youth invited to try ham radio with reduced fees through Paducah Amateur Radio Association
With the invention of smartphones and other electronics, some people may feel amateur radio is no longer relevant in today's society. According to Paducah Amateur Radio Association Secretary Michael Durr, that's not the case. "Some people think that 'ham' radio is a dying hobby…that is not true," Durr wrote in...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park
PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates. Ideas for the future...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Cooperative Ministry requests pantry staples
PADUCAH, KY — Local nonprofit Paducah Cooperative Ministry says they're low on a few pantry staples, and they are hoping the community can step in to fill the gap. According to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the organization, they are short on ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, and canned soup.
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky
WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
wpsdlocal6.com
Precision Sonar & Outdoors announces $2.2 million expansion in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A company that makes GPS and sonar mounting systems is expanding in Marshall County, Kentucky. Precision Sonar & Outdoors is investing nearly $2.2 million to build a new facility near its existing location in Benton, the Marshall County Fiscal Court announced Thursday. The fiscal court says the expansion will create 12 jobs, including positions in computer numerical control, design and engineering.
wpsdlocal6.com
Possible changes at Carson Park
thunderboltradio.com
Martin, Obion, Newbern and Carroll County Receive American Rescue Plan Funds
Several local municipalities were awarded American Rescue Plan funds by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Almost $126-million dollars was awarded in 24 grants, for use in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Included in the grant disbursements was almost $3.1-million dollars for the City of Martin, with plans...
wpsdlocal6.com
New Madrid high school student detained following threatening social media post, superintendent says
NEW MADRID, MO —A New Madrid County student was detained after reportedly making a "threatening social media post," the New Madrid County R1 School District announced on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Sam Duncan, school officials were alerted to the threatening post around 7:30 a.m. on...
wpsdlocal6.com
H5N1 bird flu detected in commercial chicken flock in Weakley County, Tennessee
WEAKLEY COUNTY, KY — Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County, Tennessee, the state's department of agriculture says. The flock was tested after the farm saw a sudden spike in bird deaths, and the department of agriculture...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/25/23 – 1/26/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/25/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/26/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Businesses in balancing act as attitudes toward COVID change
PADUCAH — It's January 2023. Think about life nearly three years ago when Kentucky confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. We were masking, social distancing and staying home. Today, things are a lot different. Public health directors say attitudes about the potentially deadly virus have changed. Marley Rounds bartends...
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
wpsdlocal6.com
Watching for — and reporting — warning signs early can help prevent mass violence
PADUCAH — Just three weeks into the new year 40 mass shootings have already happened nationwide. That's according to the agency Gun Violence Archive. Those numbers have local leaders who aim to prevent those crimes concerned. Mass violence is a problem that is sweeping our nation that can happen...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family-friendly blue heeler mix looking for Forever Home, belly rubs
MAYFIELD, KY — If you're in the market for a family-friendly pup and you have some spare belly-rubs to give, today's Forever Home Friday pet may be for you!. Juno is a 2.5-year-old Blue Heeler mix. Folks at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter say she's all around a great...
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Jude celebrates 2023 Dream Home groundbreaking
PADUCAH, KY — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrated groundbreaking at 2023's Dream Home site at Eagle Landing on Thursday morning. Each year, community members are invited to purchase tickets for the Dream Home — raising money for the fight against childhood cancer. One randomly chosen, eligible ticket...
