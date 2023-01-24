Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Saraland sophomore QB KJ Lacey racking up Power 5 offers
Saraland’s sophomore quarterback, KJ Lacey is reaping the benefits of leading the Saraland Spartans to a class 6A State Championship with his recruitment in full swing. Lacey is a sophomore at Saraland High School in Alabama. He currently holds 14 D1 offers after picking up an offer from Texas A&M Thursday. It is no surprise Lacey is attracting this much attention after watching the show Saraland’s offense put on during the 2022 football season en route to a 14-1 record and a state title.
‘The definition of a team:’ What’s behind Fairhope’s 24-1 basketball season?
Fairhope coach Solomon Johnson is quick to admit he didn’t necessarily expect his boys basketball team to be 24-1 after 25 games. However, that is exactly where the Class 7A fifth-ranked Pirates are following their latest win, 59-45 at rival Daphne on Tuesday night. “It’s been a pleasant surprise,”...
Kane Wommack, South Alabama looking to ‘maximize momentum’ from breakout 2022 season
With the offseason training program at full-go and some six weeks from the start of spring practice, South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack is hoping to build on the best season in school history. The Jaguars went 10-3 in 2022, doubling their win total from the previous year and reaching...
South Alabama’s basketball losing streak reaches 4 after 66-64 defeat to Old Dominion
Again, South Alabama’s basketball game came down to the final moments. And again, the Jaguars came up short. South Alabama lost 66-64 to Old Dominion at the Mitchell Center on Thursday, the Jaguars’ fourth straight defeat. Those four losses have come by a total of 13 points, leading a disconsolate South Alabama coach Richie Riley to apologize to his team’s fans.
New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama tight end
The players signed by NFL teams to reserve/future contracts in the opening days of the offseason almost invariably ended the regular season on the signing team’s practice squad. For instance, the New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that former South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker had signed a reserve/future...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama target, 5-star 2024 defensive lineman delays commitment
Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his college commitment next Tuesday, on Jan. 31, but that announcement has since been delayed. Scott is one of the top prospects in all of the 2024 class. He announced a Top 8 earlier this month that...
Alabama hosting elite PF for official visit this week
Four-star power forward Donnie Freeman will take an official visit to Alabama starting Wednesday, he announced on his Twitter account. The Washington (D.C.) St. John's product is ranked the No. 4 power forward and the No. 32 overall prospect in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. Freeman holds...
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
WKRG
Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
Severe weather possible through morning for parts of Alabama
Severe weather has been the story for parts of south Alabama as of early Wednesday morning. Multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued during the early-morning hours in southwest Alabama -- especially Mobile and Baldwin counties -- as storms rolled into the state from Mississippi. As of early Wednesday...
Fast Casual
Captain D's debuts double drive-thru in Alabama
Captain D's is continuing its expansion in Alabama with a double drive-thru location opening this week in Foley, at 3209 South McKenzie St. Marking Captain D's 71st store in the state, the location follows openings in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi in late 2022. "Over the last eight years, our team...
Strong winds, storm blows through coastal Alabama; minor damages at high school
Alma Bryant High School is open and school is in session hours after a powerful storm ripped through coastal Alabama on Wednesday damaging the school’s athletic fields. The storm system that spawned powerful tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, appears to have created “minor damage” in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Crews with the National Weather System in Mobile are at the high school, based in Irvington, to assess whether a tornado damaged the school’s athletic fields.
Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County completes ‘pocket beach’, set to open in 2024
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County just finished its first phase of a project at Bayfront Park. It’s called a “pocket beach”, and it is nestled near Dauphin Island. About a mile North of the Dauphin Island Bridge, Bayfront Park has been a favorite spot for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees. The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.
1 airlifted after getting hit by car in Lake Forest: Daphne Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person is being airlifted after they were hit by a car in the Lake Forest community Monday night. Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said the person was hit near the intersection of Bay View Drive and Nicole Place in Lake Forest. There are no more […]
Tracking power outages in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast. Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast. News […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
Baldwin Co. family says camper full of sentimental items was stolen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A travel trailer has been reported stolen in Baldwin County. Now, a family is desperate to get it back. “I’m mad because someone took my property, but the most important thing is the items that were in it,” said Michael Hayes. Hayes says clothes, books and items of sentimental value […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2