BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban to set new rules on women's aid work, UN says

Taliban ministers have told a senior UN official they plan to draw up new guidelines to allow Afghan women to work in some humanitarian operations. Martin Griffiths told the BBC he had received "encouraging responses" from a wide range of Taliban ministers during talks in Kabul, even if last month's edict banning Afghan women working for NGOs is not reversed.
RadarOnline

25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War

A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
BBC

Rwanda-DR Congo tension: Shooting of plane an ‘act of war’

DR Congo has declared Rwanda's shooting of one of its fighter jets an "act of war", amid mounting tensions. Rwanda's government said it took "defensive measures" against a plane that had violated its airspace - a claim denied by DR Congo. Although the plane landed safely, this is a major...
BBC

The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls

Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC

Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex

US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
BBC

Haiti police riot after crime gangs kill 14 officers

Rebel police officers rioted in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday in protest at the killing of more than a dozen colleagues by criminal gangs. The rioting officers blame the government for not taking action. More than 100 demonstrators blocked streets, burned tyres, broke security cameras and damaged vehicles. Local media...
BBC

Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities

More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Palestinian gunman kills 6 near Jerusalem synagogue

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing six people and wounding four before police shot him, officials said. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis in years and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed. The attack, which took...
BBC

Woman in care failed for most of her life by authorities - report

A woman who has been in the care of the state for most of her life has been "failed at every turn by her legal parent", a report has revealed. The 21-year-old woman is currently in a mental health hospital in England but wants to return to Northern Ireland. A...

