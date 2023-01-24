Read full article on original website
Related
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The core personal consumption price expenditures index rose by 4.4% from a year ago in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That was in line with economists' consensus estimate from Dow Jones. Including food and energy costs, inflation was up 5% on an annual basis.
US prices drop for first time since May 2020 as inflation rate falls to 6.5%
Prices dropped in the US in December for the first time since May 2020, in an encouraging sign that the inflation crisis may be easing. According to the latest consumer price index (CPI) – which measures a broad range of goods and services – the cost of living dropped 0.1% in December compared with a rise of 0.1% in November. The annual rate of inflation fell to 6.5% from 7.1% in the previous month, the sixth straight month of yearly declines, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
Mortgage rates plunge to lowest level since September
The average long-term mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.56%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation. The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year...
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Gold hovers near nine-month high, focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold reversed course to edge up on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and investors kept a close eye on a slew of upcoming U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week.
investing.com
European stocks edge higher ahead of fresh U.S. inflation data
Investing.com -- European equities rallied on Friday, as investors looked ahead to fresh U.S. inflation numbers following the release of stronger-than-anticipated growth data for the world's largest economy. At 04:50 EST (09:50 GMT), the regional Stoxx 600 rose 0.14%, the DAX index in Germany was 0.15% higher, the FTSE 100...
CNBC
A 26-year-old founded a medical startup — the same year he lost almost half his vision
As a rifleman in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps who endured harsh training as part of his national service, Kevin Choi had "no doubt" about the state of his health. "I've got quite severe myopia, but I still believed I was very healthy," Choi told CNBC Make It. But...
CNBC
Suze Orman: Americans are short on emergency savings amid 'dangerous scenario' for economy
High inflation and economic uncertainty are cramping Americans’ ability to save for emergencies. "It's a ... more dangerous scenario now than it was during the pandemic," personal finance expert Suze Orman tells CNBC.com. Here's why having an emergency savings set aside is crucial to your financial health. An unexpected...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday due to a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,931.37 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), after having slipped to as much as $1,918.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
US bond prices are showing signs of weakness amid rising inflation
The US bond market may have undervalued the risk of inflation too much, according to mounting concerns. Yields have dropped dramatically over the previous two months, and this is mostly owing to lessening fears of inflation. That is to say, inflation-protected yields, often known as “real yields,” have fallen by a smaller amount than their nominal counterparts. Their underwhelming showing is indicative of dwindling interest in hedges against inflation.
Benzinga
Stocks Make a Quiet Move Upward Ahead of Thursday's GDP, 'Pause' Talk
(Monday Market Open) This week and next could go a long way toward determining how the current quarter plays out on Wall Street. Between now and February 4, we’ll receive earnings reports from close to half of S&P 500® companies, including 90 this seek. There’s a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week and a first look at Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this Thursday. It’s a lot to digest, but afterward, investors should have a much better idea of the state of the economy and what the Federal Reserve could have in mind for the near future.
Prices rose at a slower pace last month, the Fed's favored inflation gauge shows
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed prices rose at a slower pace last month, indicating further progress in the central bank's battle with higher prices.
CNBC
UK inflation rate dips for second straight month to hit 10.5%
LONDON — U.K. inflation eased on the month, in line with economists' expectations, as fuel, clothing and recreational costs dragged down the index. Inflation softened to 10.5% in December, down from the 10.7% of November, the British Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. A panel of economists polled by Reuters had projected the British consumer price index would reach 10.5% in December, down from the 41-year-high of 11.1% achieved in October.
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades
(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom.
Comments / 0