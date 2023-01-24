ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Johnson City Press

Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office

Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant

Mike Southerland, president of the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant in Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia, are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac with a license plate number UDZ-6049. Andis said the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

County approves funding for meat processing plant

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Cummins appointed Clinch District Ranger

NORTON – The Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has a new chief ranger. Tiffany Cummins took over the Clinch District position Monday, succeeding Michele Davalos.
NORTON, VA
supertalk929.com

Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

TSBA's Grissom: Private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews not legal

KINGSPORT — Kingsport's five school board members cannot have private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews without running afoul of Tennessee's open meetings law, according to the head of the association helping with the search. Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom also says that all interviewed candidates should be...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Wise County PSA issues boil water notice

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory following two major waterline breaks. A boil water advisory is in effect for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the bottom of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory also includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Manhunt underway after two inmates escape Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Marshall Service and Virginia State Police have joined the search for two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail Thursday afternoon, one of which is a convicted murderer. Authorities say 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson, of...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Parents of Summer Wells raise concerns about DCS care of their sons

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept out of contact with their sons, who are in the Department of Children’s Services custody. Summer was reported missing over a year ago, on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers were removed from...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Annual homeless count underway in the Tri-Cities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wednesday night, volunteers across the Tri-Cities hit the streets with surveys in hand as part of the federally-mandated Point-in-Time count. For one night in January, dusk to dusk, volunteers and social service providers visit shelters, homeless camps, and cities to try and get a count of their homeless population. Local officials […]
KINGSPORT, TN

