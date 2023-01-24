Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Carter County Planning Commission appeals $8,400 penalty on stormwater reporting
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning...
Johnson City Press
USS Yorktown survivor honored by Washington County Commission
Washington County commissioners were serenaded by a World War II veteran at their meeting Monday night. At the request of Commission Chairman Greg Matherly, the Rev. Julian E. Hodges produced his harmonica and played his version of “Rocky Top” for the board.
Johnson City Press
Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office
Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant
Mike Southerland, president of the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant in Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and...
wcyb.com
Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia, are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac with a license plate number UDZ-6049. Andis said the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials, students break ground on new athletic fields
Washington County officials gathered for the groundbreaking on four new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School on Friday. The two new baseball fields and two new softball fields will be complete with artificial turf infields, dugouts, restrooms and concession stands.
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
Johnson City Press
How to register your child for kindergarten in Washington County Schools
Washington County Schools has announced the start of registration for children who will be entering kindergarten in the fall. Who: Registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2023, and who will be entering kindergarten at a Washington County school in fall 2023.
County approves funding for meat processing plant
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board mulling partially private superintendent interview process
KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport's public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists. It would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education before...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins Commission OKs purchase of Civis bank building, other resolutions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission passed several resolutions at its meeting Monday in reference to purchasing the Civis bank building in Church Hill, donating Baby Doe opioid lawsuit funds to Hawkins County EMS and raising the bid threshold. Civis Bank Building.
Johnson City Press
Cummins appointed Clinch District Ranger
NORTON – The Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has a new chief ranger. Tiffany Cummins took over the Clinch District position Monday, succeeding Michele Davalos.
supertalk929.com
Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
Johnson City Press
TSBA's Grissom: Private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews not legal
KINGSPORT — Kingsport's five school board members cannot have private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews without running afoul of Tennessee's open meetings law, according to the head of the association helping with the search. Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom also says that all interviewed candidates should be...
Wise County PSA issues boil water notice
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory following two major waterline breaks. A boil water advisory is in effect for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the bottom of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory also includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, […]
WSLS
Manhunt underway after two inmates escape Southwest Virginia Regional Jail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Marshall Service and Virginia State Police have joined the search for two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail Thursday afternoon, one of which is a convicted murderer. Authorities say 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson, of...
Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Leaders in Elizabethton and Carter County are capitalizing on the region’s beauty to make it a destination for outdoor enthusiasts. You just can’t go out and buy a river,” said Mike Mains, the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Elizabethton. “Those projects mean a lot to local communities because it’s […]
Johnson City Press
Parents of Summer Wells raise concerns about DCS care of their sons
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept out of contact with their sons, who are in the Department of Children’s Services custody. Summer was reported missing over a year ago, on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers were removed from...
Annual homeless count underway in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wednesday night, volunteers across the Tri-Cities hit the streets with surveys in hand as part of the federally-mandated Point-in-Time count. For one night in January, dusk to dusk, volunteers and social service providers visit shelters, homeless camps, and cities to try and get a count of their homeless population. Local officials […]
Comments / 0