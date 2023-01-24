Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
UTAH 63, OREGON STATE 44
Percentages: FG .415, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Stefanovic 2-4, Madsen 2-8, Worster 1-3, Br.Carlson 1-4, Exacte 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Br.Carlson 2, Holt). Turnovers: 11 (Anthony 2, Br.Carlson 2, Madsen 2, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Keita, Worster). Steals: 7 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 6 ARIZONA 63, WASHINGTON STATE 58
Percentages: FG .448, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kriisa 5-10, Boswell 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Ramey 1-5, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Ramey). Turnovers: 15 (Kriisa 4, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Ballo 2, Henderson 2, Larsson 2). Steals: 9 (Boswell...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Porterville Recorder
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
Rodney Terry constantly auditioning as Texas interim coach
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Every game the Texas Longhorns play feels like an audition for interim coach Rodney Terry. At some point, the school must decide if he deserves a callback. What would that take? A Big 12 championship? A deep run into the NCAA Tournament? Texas hasn’t won...
Porterville Recorder
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts
Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
Porterville Recorder
Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans
SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
Previewing Texas vs. Tennessee with Volquest's Grant Ramey
No. 10 Texas travels to Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday to face former Longhorns head coach Rick Barnes and his No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Texas topped the Volunteers in the Erwin Center last year 52-51 in Barnes’ return to the Forty Acres. [Get...
Tony Vitello details preseason work for Vols baseball
Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello met with the media Friday morning with just under three weeks to go until the start of the regular season.
Now healthy, Carson Hornung, Caleb Denny will be 'big-time' contributors in 2023
South Carolina fans and coaches didn’t get to see two of the Gamecocks’ biggest pieces offensively for most of the fall. Projected starters Carson Hornung and Caleb Denny spent the majority, if not all, of the scrimmage slate on the shelf dealing with different injuries. Now, back healthy,...
