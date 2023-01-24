ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

UTAH 63, OREGON STATE 44

Percentages: FG .415, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Stefanovic 2-4, Madsen 2-8, Worster 1-3, Br.Carlson 1-4, Exacte 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Br.Carlson 2, Holt). Turnovers: 11 (Anthony 2, Br.Carlson 2, Madsen 2, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Keita, Worster). Steals: 7 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

NO. 6 ARIZONA 63, WASHINGTON STATE 58

Percentages: FG .448, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kriisa 5-10, Boswell 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Ramey 1-5, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Ramey). Turnovers: 15 (Kriisa 4, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Ballo 2, Henderson 2, Larsson 2). Steals: 9 (Boswell...
PULLMAN, WA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing

Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans

SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Previewing Texas vs. Tennessee with Volquest's Grant Ramey

No. 10 Texas travels to Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday to face former Longhorns head coach Rick Barnes and his No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Texas topped the Volunteers in the Erwin Center last year 52-51 in Barnes’ return to the Forty Acres. [Get...
KNOXVILLE, TN

