TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
AFP

UK under fire over retreat from Windrush scandal reforms

Britain's government came under withering criticism Friday after retreating from reforms it had promised to prevent a repeat of the "Windrush" scandal affecting black immigrants. Braverman, who is of Indian heritage, is an unabashed campaigner against "woke" culture who says it is her "dream" to see illegal immigrants flown to Rwanda for resettlement under one UK government plan.
WSOC Charlotte

Turkey summons Danish envoy over Quran-burning protest

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Turkey summoned the Danish ambassador and accused Denmark of endorsing a “hate crime” after an anti-Islam activist on Friday burned two copies of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in a solitary protest in Copenhagen. Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist who...

