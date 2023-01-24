ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
INDOT shares update on 'Improve 64' project coming to Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public was given the chance to provide feedback Tuesday evening about improvements coming to Interstate 64 in Floyd County, Indiana. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) provided an update Tuesday evening on the results of its Improve 64 project noise analysis. Improve 64...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Shepherdsville mayor unveils $30 million plan to revitalize city park in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Shepherdsville has unveiled a multi-million dollar project to revitalize the city's main park. Newly-elected Mayor Jose Cubero is pushing for a project to enliven Shepherdsville Park. Cubero believes the city's main park is underutilized, which is why he is bringing forward a $30 million vision to transform the park into an entertainment and sports center.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Major donation | Clarksville leaders issue challenge to southern Indiana to help homeless shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives. The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
PENDLETON, KY
Buechel Bypass bridge to close for 24 hours starting Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge carrying Buechel Bypass over a set of railroad tracks is set to close for approximately 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. It's scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge near Hikes Point has been deteriorating...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Immediate I-71 North lane closure set in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of an immediate lane closure on Interstate 71. The closure is for the right lane of I-71 North between Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner and Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange and Ballardsville (mile marker 19.5 to 20.5), according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is set to end on Thursday at 1 p.m.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
3 dead after house fire in Jennings County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least three people have died in a house fire in northern Columbia Township, according to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a fully involved house fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office and fire crews contacted the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office to lead the investigation into the cause of the fire.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
LOUISVILLE, KY

