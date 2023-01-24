Read full article on original website
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
wdrb.com
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
wdrb.com
INDOT shares update on 'Improve 64' project coming to Floyd County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public was given the chance to provide feedback Tuesday evening about improvements coming to Interstate 64 in Floyd County, Indiana. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) provided an update Tuesday evening on the results of its Improve 64 project noise analysis. Improve 64...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville mayor unveils $30 million plan to revitalize city park in Bullitt County
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Shepherdsville has unveiled a multi-million dollar project to revitalize the city's main park. Newly-elected Mayor Jose Cubero is pushing for a project to enliven Shepherdsville Park. Cubero believes the city's main park is underutilized, which is why he is bringing forward a $30 million vision to transform the park into an entertainment and sports center.
spectrumnews1.com
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
wdrb.com
Major donation | Clarksville leaders issue challenge to southern Indiana to help homeless shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives. The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
wdrb.com
Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
wdrb.com
Nonprofit Turnaround Resource Center leading food drives in Bullitt County
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- A growing nonprofit based in Lebanon Junction is supporting people who need it most. Turnaround Resource Center was founded in 2017 by Jennie Maness, who was born and raised in Lebanon Junction. She wanted to create an organization that holistically provided support for people in need.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
wdrb.com
North American Stainless expanding facility in Carroll County to add 70 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation's largest fully integrated stainless steel producer is expanding its operations in Carroll County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that North American Stainless (NAS) is adding a 4.4 million-square-foot facility, creating 70 full-time jobs, to its headquarters in Ghent, Kentucky. "I want to thank its...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
wdrb.com
'Adjust on the fly' | Louisville restaurant owners working to stay open amid ongoing challenges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two restaurants recently announced they are closing their doors in Germantown, the latest ones to open and then shut down since COVID-19. The news comes on the heels of two other restaurants closing in Colonial Gardens over the past few months. Many restaurant owners have talked...
wdrb.com
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
wdrb.com
Buechel Bypass bridge to close for 24 hours starting Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge carrying Buechel Bypass over a set of railroad tracks is set to close for approximately 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. It's scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge near Hikes Point has been deteriorating...
wdrb.com
Celebration of Life scheduled for 3 Lebanon Junction fire victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Celebration of Life will be held next week for three Lebanon Junction fire victims. Eryn Toogood, her 6-year-old daughter Haisley Heath and 6-year-old Raegan Maraman, all died in a fire on Jan. 19. The Celebration of Life will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Feb....
Wave 3
Immediate I-71 North lane closure set in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of an immediate lane closure on Interstate 71. The closure is for the right lane of I-71 North between Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner and Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange and Ballardsville (mile marker 19.5 to 20.5), according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is set to end on Thursday at 1 p.m.
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
wdrb.com
3 dead after house fire in Jennings County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least three people have died in a house fire in northern Columbia Township, according to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a fully involved house fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office and fire crews contacted the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office to lead the investigation into the cause of the fire.
Wave 3
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
