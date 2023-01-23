Read full article on original website
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Two direct payments between $200 and $4,555 going out next week – see if you’ll claim extra money
NEXT WEEK, millions of Americans have a chance to receive direct payments worth up to $4,555. The first payment is from another batch of relief checks for Californians called the Middle-Class Tax Refund. These one-time payments have been going out in phases since October and are meant to offset the...
How cash payment app scams are swindling money
Cash App allows people to transfer money at a swfit rate; however, the Better Business Bureau warns that people have issues when they do use it.
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to arrive Saturday
A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program.
Millions of Americans receiving one-time payment up to $125 from $425million pot – see who’s eligible
OVER 147million people who had their information leaked have started to receive settlement payments. In 2017, credit bureau company Equifax experienced a data breach resulting in a $425million consumer restitution fund being created. Payments from this fund began going out on December 19, according to Equifax's website. The fund will...
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
I received $15,000 in free cash – my advice to Americans on how to seek out unclaimed funds in your state
A BUSINESS owner has claimed $15,000 from an unclaimed fund of more than $1billion, and many more Americans could too. The enormous lump sum is sitting in North Carolina's unclaimed fund account just waiting for owners to step up and claim their money. Cash is turned over from banks to...
Even with a bump to $14 an hour, Walmart workers won't make nearly as much as some activists say they should
America's largest employer will raise wages for thousands of workers, but critics say the company is still far behind paying its fair share.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in seven days
The final wave of payments for California's Middle Class Tax Refund, which could be over $1,000 for select recipients, will start being issued in seven days. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October of last year, with all of the people receiving these payments being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
If You Have Not Received a Refund Check From Wells Fargo Bank Here is How You Can Submit a Claim
If you are a current Wells Fargo customer, or a former customer Wells Fargo may owe you a refund. To determine if you qualify, If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers
Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.
