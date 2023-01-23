The final wave of payments for California's Middle Class Tax Refund, which could be over $1,000 for select recipients, will start being issued in seven days. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October of last year, with all of the people receiving these payments being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.

