Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in seven days

The final wave of payments for California's Middle Class Tax Refund, which could be over $1,000 for select recipients, will start being issued in seven days. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October of last year, with all of the people receiving these payments being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers

Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
