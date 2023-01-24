Former sheriff testifies at retrial of KCSO ex-deputy who killed woman, pregnant teen

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Hearing pushed to Monday on whether attorneys ready for murder trial of Cal City toddlers' adoptive parents
A Kern County Superior Court judge assigned a courtroom Wednesday for attorneys to discuss if they are ready to proceed with the murder trial of the adoptive parents of California City brothers Orrin and Orson West. A readiness hearing was scheduled for Monday, which is when the trial was supposed...
Bakersfield Californian
Former Bakersfield resident among victims of Monterey Park shooting
Local residents are grieving a longtime Bakersfield resident who was killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, which also left 10 others dead and nine injured. Diana Tom, 70, died in a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Tom lived in Bakersfield for about 25 years before moving away to take care of her mother. She was shot Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio while celebrating Chinese New Year.
Bakersfield Californian
Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion
A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
Bakersfield Californian
Search of parolee’s home yields fentanyl pills with street value of $55,000
Officers with the Kern County Probation Department seized several thousand fentanyl pills while checking on a parolee Wednesday at his home in central Bakersfield. A department news release said Leo Espinoza had more than 5,550 M-30 fentanyl pills with a street value of about $55,000 at his residence in the 1700 block of Forest Street. It said he was charged with possession of a narcotic for the purpose of sales.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Missing boy disappeared Monday
A search has begun to find a 15-year-old boy who disappeared Monday and has never run away before. Ray Zacharie Villa, a Hispanic teenager, was last seen in the 2300 block of Bank Street, though the Bakersfield Police Department is unsure what he was wearing at the time. Villa stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black curly hair and brown eyes.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern counts its homeless population
Kern County, in partnership with the city and local nonprofits, conducted its annual tally of the unsheltered Wednesday morning in an effort to better understand the needs of its homeless population and secure much-needed federal funding. “This year it went fabulously,” said Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield Kern...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Jan. 26, 2023
Alice Emily Gonzales, 97, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, followed by Mass, 10 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bakersfield Californian
Everly Brothers tribute act to perform Feb. 5 in local concert series
The ’50s are nifty again with a performance by The Everly Set on Feb. 5. This upcoming show is the latest in the Bakersfield Community Concert Association's concert series.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Ritmo, we like your style
There are those rare occasions when you walk into a new restaurant and the decor is so impressive that you think there's a real vision at work here. That's what happened when we walked into Ritmo, a clubby restaurant/nightclub in northwest Bakersfield that has a striking black wall with neon accents to the right as you enter. The use of neon instead of something more typical is impressive, and there are four interesting messages: "Country Music & Whiskey," "Selena," the Bad Bunny logo and "Tequila Kisses" with lips below the words. Fascinating choices.
Bakersfield Californian
It's Disney plus at Mouse-Con Bakersfield
Enjoy a day of all things Disney at Mouse-Con Bakersfield. Saturday's event at the Kern County Fairgrounds is from the organizers of Bakersfield Comic-Con and Bak-Anime. This convention, in its third year, has roots in the former event.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield College to host HBCU Caravan on Monday
Admissions representatives from more than 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) are set to discuss transfer opportunities with Bakersfield College students from 11:30 to 2 p.m. Monday in the Renegade Ballroom, located on the third floor of the Campus Center. The HBCU Caravan brings opportunities for BC students who...
Bakersfield Californian
UC DAVIS 79, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 58
Percentages: FG .634, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Pepper 6-8, Lambey 1-1, Lose 1-2, DeBruhl 1-3, Beasley 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Milling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Lose, Manu, Pepper, Rocak). Steals: 4 (Adebayo, Anigwe, DeBruhl, Pepper).
