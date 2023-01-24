Former sheriff testifies at retrial of KCSO ex-deputy who killed woman, pregnant teen

There are those rare occasions when you walk into a new restaurant and the decor is so impressive that you think there's a real vision at work here. That's what happened when we walked into Ritmo, a clubby restaurant/nightclub in northwest Bakersfield that has a striking black wall with neon accents to the right as you enter. The use of neon instead of something more typical is impressive, and there are four interesting messages: "Country Music & Whiskey," "Selena," the Bad Bunny logo and "Tequila Kisses" with lips below the words. Fascinating choices.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO