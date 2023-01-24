ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Two sisters, aged 8 and 10, survive after dad accidentally drives car into Michigan lake and dies

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com and Associated Press
 3 days ago

Two sisters escaped from a car that went into a lake in western Michigan late at night and then shivered for hours in their soggy coats and bare feet until morning, before finally finding help, authorities said.

Their 52-year-old father, who was driving the car, was dead by the time divers located their vehicle on Sunday in Lake Macatawa, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

The girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped through the rear of the car, got to shore, and were alone overnight for hours before finding someone nearby at a home in Park Township. Many properties around the lake are vacant in the winter.

The air temperature at the time was extremely cold; in the low 30s.

'I just saw a little face,' Kevin MacLeod said, telling MLive/The Grand Rapids Press how he responded to a knock at his door. 'I just figured they were in trouble.

'They had a really bad night. Today's not good either and they're probably not going be good for a while,' he said. 'They lost their dad last night. That's tough at any age.'

The girls had stayed on someone's porch and waited for daylight after spotting the lights on a Christmas tree inside the home, Sheriff´s Lt. Eric Westveer said. The girls were still wearing wet winter coats and had lost their shoes when they showed up at MacLeod's front door.

'They said they just huddled together through the night and kept each other warm until they were able to find a residence that had people in it,' Westveer said.

The sheriff's office identified the father as 52-year-old Jon Dowler of Otsego.

The girls were taken to a hospital for observation and treated for exposure to the cold.

Westveer said it was unclear how the vehicle's rear hatch opened to allow them to escape but it is possible their father may have unlocked the trunk following the crash.

'Divine intervention,' Westveer said, 'or it could be as simple as dad hit the button.'

'They (said) they kind of fell asleep and they (woke up) to the sound of the crash and then hitting the water,' Westveer said, as the car started slowly filling with water.

'They said the back hatched opened,' Westveer said. 'What we don't know yet is how that back hatch opened because there's not a lever on it like a normal side door. But they stated the back hatch opened and they were able to crawl out of that and then they swam to shore.

'One of the comments they made to the officer that actually talked to them … they told him that on a TV show, they learned that if you huddle together, you can use each other's body heat to stay warm,' Westveer said. 'They were soaking wet and it was 30 degrees out.'

The crash remains under investigation, though Westveer said it appeared to be an accident.

Police are investigating what happened and are trying to establish a timeline.

It appears that Dowler simply got lost and drove down a road that ended up in the latke.

'We believe that the father became disoriented, not familiar with the area, which ended up (with) him ending up in the water just because of the way that road is constructed there,' the lieutenant said.

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

My prayers for the two young girls. My God provide them with all the strength and comfort they need 🙏🏼 A special thank you to the people who helped these little girls. May you be blessed for your kindness.

Reply
2
PleaseAdoptAPet
2d ago

Divine intervention, those little girls were meant to survive, may God continue to direct their lives, sorry you lost you daddy may he rest in peace.🕊🙏

Reply
2
