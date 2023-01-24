Read full article on original website
Crittenden County Schools closure
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament. Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days. The district on Monday announced its decision to cancel school Wednesday and Thursday. Crittenden...
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
New traffic pattern coming to US 41 in Hopkins County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin implementing striping and signage changes on US 41 in Hopkins County on January 28. The changes will be in effect between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive. Striping changes in the area will alter the use of the existing left turn […]
Lt. Governor tours western Kentucky with funding for education, infrastructure, tourism
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a swing through western Kentucky bringing funding for education, infrastructure, and tourism projects. Coleman made stops in Murray, Mayfield, and Benton. While in Benton, Coleman, a former teacher, presented Marshall County Schools with $9,590,200 for a new vocational center. The money is part of about...
Jones Creek Spur in LBL closed due to deteriorated bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has ordered the closure of a bridge on Jones Creek Spur in the Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. A routine inspection of the Jones Creek Bridge found issues with the substructure. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. The bridge is immediately north...
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
Hazing incident involving Henderson Co. High School Football team under investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County School District says they are investigating an incident involving members of the high school football team. Viewers have reached out to us with claims about the incident. The district sent the following response:. “We are aware of an incident with certain members of...
Possible changes at Carson Park
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
All lanes of I-24 west open to traffic after crews clear crash site in Lyon County
All lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are open to traffic at the 35 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky, after crews cleared the scene of a crash involving a truck and trailer. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initially said the vehicle involved in the crash was a semitrailer. KYTC now says...
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
Missouri gets six inches of snow; southern Illinois 2-4 plus rain
A major winter storm rolled across Missouri Tuesday night, with a 6-8 inch swath of heavy wet snow west of Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau. The snow continued into southern Illinois dropping 4-6 inches from Carbondale toward Mount Vernon. Sporadic power outages were reported in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
More information about last week's school threats in Lyon County
There is new information about a pair of school threats from last week at Lyon County Middle School. Last Wednesday, the School Resource Officer for Lyon County Middle School charged two juveniles with terroristic threatening following two separate incidents. In one instance, a 12-year-old male was charged after allegedly threatening...
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
High school student arrested after bringing knife to school, police reports show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A student at Harrison High School was arrested after they were found to be in possession of a knife. According to police reports, the schools assistant principal was notified that the student had the knife on school property. That happened on Monday around 2 p.m. Reports...
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
