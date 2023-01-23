ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Banda Singh Bahadur: A Great Sikh Warrior

Banda Singh Bahadur, also known as Banda Bairagi, was a Sikh warrior and leader who lived in the 18th century. In 1708, Guru Gobind Singh sent Banda Singh Bahadur to Punjab to fight against the Mughal Empire, which was oppressing the Sikhs and other religious minorities in the region. Banda Singh Bahadur quickly gained a reputation as a skilled warrior and strategist.
Guru Tegh Bahadur: The Ninth Guru of the Sikhs

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru, who succeeded his grandfather, Guru Har Krishan, as the leader of the Sikh community. He was born in Amritsar in 1621, the youngest son of Guru Hargobind and Mata Nanaki. Guru Tegh Bahadur spent his early years learning the teachings of Sikhism...
Guru Arjan Dev Ji: The Fifth Guru of the Sikhs

Guru Arjan Dev Ji was the fifth Sikh Guru and a central figure in the development of Sikhism. He was born in Goindval, Punjab, in 1563, the youngest son of Guru Ram Das Ji and Bibi Bhani, the daughter of Guru Amar Das Ji. Guru Arjan Dev Ji's childhood was...
The Battle of Chamkaur Sahib

The Battle of Chamkaur started on December 22 in 1704. It was one of the most significant battles fought by the Sikhs during the 18th century. The battle took place near the town of Chamkaur Sahib, in present-day Punjab, India, and was fought between the Sikhs and the Mughal Empire.

