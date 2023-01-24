Read full article on original website
Stevie Nicks sets additional tour dates for 2023: See where she'll be
Following up her hugely successful 2022 concerts, Fleetwood Mac and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Stevie Nicks has decided to extend her touring schedule into 2023 with a run of performances set for 14 North American cities.
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
Dave Matthews Band announces 2023 Summer Tour and new album: Get the details
While news of another Dave Matthews Band summer tour might not come as a big surprise, the announcement of a brand new album sure is. Set to crash into us on May 19, ‘Walk Around The Moon,’ marks DMB’s 10th studio album.
Stevie Nicks Adds Solo Arena Tour Dates for 2023 on Top of Stadium Gigs With Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 touring plans to include 14 solo dates across the US. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and make stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and more, before concluding on June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. These dates are in addition to the eight previously announced joint headlining stadium dates with Billy Joel. Joel and Nicks are set to play their first co-headlining date at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10 and their last appearance will...
Stereogum
Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns
Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Kansas Announces 50th Anniversary Tour
Kansas has announced a 50th-anniversary tour called Another Fork in the Road. “Our entire career has been a winding journey,” guitarist and original Kansas member Richard Williams noted in a press release. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the '90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years - there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
Shinedown reveals 2023 tour dates with Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New
Rockers Shinedown will be taking The Revolutions Live Tour back through the U.S. this Spring, and they’re bringing along special guests Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New as opening support.
See Inside the Late Glenn Frey’s Sprawling California Mansion [Pictures]
Glenn Frey's amazing mansion in Los Angeles didn't go cheap, but the 9,000-square-foot house looks like it's worth every penny. The late founder of the Eagles, who died in January of 2016 due to complications from ongoing intestinal issues, purchased the Spanish-style estate with his wife Cindy in 2002. It was listed for sale at $14.995 million in November of 2017 and offered a number of stunning features to justify the high price tag.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Coheed and Cambria announce lengthy North American tour
Support on the Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind shows comes from Deafheaven
NME
John Mayer announces North American solo tour
John Mayer has announced a solo tour, with the singer-songwriter set to perform 19 arena dates across North America in March and April. The tour will kick off in Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on March 11, before heading to Boston, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Detroit, Nashville, Cleveland, Atlanta, St. Louis and Chicago. April will then see Mayer play shows in St. Paul, Denver, Phoenix, Palm Desert, Sacramento, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up with a concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on April 14.
ZIO announce guest vocalists and tour dates for April tour
UK based proggers ZIO will release new album TRUEWAVES! in April
