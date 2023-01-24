ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Treasurer Announces Intent to Seek Re-Election

On Thursday, Schuylkill County Treasurer, Linda L. Yeich, announced her candidacy for a third term as County Treasurer. Yeich states, “There is still more work that can be done as County Treasurer, but I am proud of these accomplishments:. Continuing to bring Hotel and other properties into compliance with...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading mayor touts 2022 achievements, lays out 2023 goals

READING, Pa. — Reading Mayor Eddie Morán delivered his fourth State of the City address on Thursday, acknowledging much progress in the city over the last year. One of the most notable accomplishments, he said, was the city finally exiting Act 47, a state program for financially troubled cities that guided Reading for more than a decade.
READING, PA
Stroudsburg Herald

Meet Sheriff Ken Morris | The Lawman Who Strives To Uphold Justice And Ensure Safety In Our Community

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY - The arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the accused killer of four college students in Idaho, shocked residents and brought national attention to Monroe County. His arrest, detention at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, arraignment at the Courthouse, and subsequent extradition to Idaho resulted in news and media outlets swarming the locations where he was processed. Monroe County Sheriff Ken Morris headed the task of transporting and maintaining a safe environment for all parties.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. AG's Office inventories evidence room at police dept. in Schuylkill

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room. Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall. The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an...
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton council backs new 6-story building for Northampton Street

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building located at 527-529 Northampton St., which is owned also by the same company.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading residents, officials discuss proposal for 1-way street

READING, Pa. – Reading heard from residents about changes to a street Wednesday night. Reading City Council held a public forum at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church. Several city officials attended. The Reading Parking Authority has proposed a plan to make Cotton Street a one-way road westbound street between South...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD OKs retirement of 11 longtime employees

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday accepted, regretfully, retirements from teachers and district professionals whose commitment to the district totaled 329 years. The 11 professionals' careers ranged from 22 year to 38 years, leaving board members to comment on their appreciation of...
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy