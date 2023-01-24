Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Treasurer Announces Intent to Seek Re-Election
On Thursday, Schuylkill County Treasurer, Linda L. Yeich, announced her candidacy for a third term as County Treasurer. Yeich states, “There is still more work that can be done as County Treasurer, but I am proud of these accomplishments:. Continuing to bring Hotel and other properties into compliance with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Reading mayor's 2023 State of the City address
Reading Mayor Eddie Morán delivered his annual State of the City address to a live audience at Reading Area Community College's Miller Center for the Arts. His remarks were also streamed live on WFMZ.com.
County Election Board reverses earlier decision on ballots
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Election Board Wednesday reversed its recent decision to change the way voters can address mail ballot
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading mayor touts 2022 achievements, lays out 2023 goals
READING, Pa. — Reading Mayor Eddie Morán delivered his fourth State of the City address on Thursday, acknowledging much progress in the city over the last year. One of the most notable accomplishments, he said, was the city finally exiting Act 47, a state program for financially troubled cities that guided Reading for more than a decade.
Meet Sheriff Ken Morris | The Lawman Who Strives To Uphold Justice And Ensure Safety In Our Community
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY - The arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the accused killer of four college students in Idaho, shocked residents and brought national attention to Monroe County. His arrest, detention at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, arraignment at the Courthouse, and subsequent extradition to Idaho resulted in news and media outlets swarming the locations where he was processed. Monroe County Sheriff Ken Morris headed the task of transporting and maintaining a safe environment for all parties.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem, Northampton superintendents push back against state audit, say data does not support tax insinuations
Pennsylvania's auditor general threw some jabs at two Lehigh Valley school districts and others on Wednesday, with a report claiming financial maneuvers and routine use of a tactic that allows districts to raise taxes above a state limit. Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise...
wtae.com
'I will keep the doors of the House locked': Speaker Rozzi not wavering from decision to adjourn
PITTSBURGH — Just one day after adjourning the Pennsylvania House until late February, Speaker Mark Rozzi embarked on his statewide listening tour Wednesday, making his first stop at Carnegie Mellon University. Rozzi said he convened a bipartisan workgroup to "create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise taxes; 2 local superintendents dispute report
Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday that some school districts across Pennsylvania have shifted funds around in a bid to raise taxes. He also said districts have sought waivers from limits on tax increases as a regular budget tactic. The Bethlehem Area School District was one of 12 districts...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Northampton County DA launches new major crimes taskforce to combat violence
From murders to gang activity, Northampton County authorities are launching a new initiative to combat violence throughout the county. Local police departments are joining forces with Pennsylvania State Police for the initiative. Learn more about the Northampton County Major Crimes Task Force in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. AG's Office inventories evidence room at police dept. in Schuylkill
GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room. Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall. The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton council backs new 6-story building for Northampton Street
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building located at 527-529 Northampton St., which is owned also by the same company.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading residents, officials discuss proposal for 1-way street
READING, Pa. – Reading heard from residents about changes to a street Wednesday night. Reading City Council held a public forum at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church. Several city officials attended. The Reading Parking Authority has proposed a plan to make Cotton Street a one-way road westbound street between South...
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD OKs retirement of 11 longtime employees
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday accepted, regretfully, retirements from teachers and district professionals whose commitment to the district totaled 329 years. The 11 professionals' careers ranged from 22 year to 38 years, leaving board members to comment on their appreciation of...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFMZ-TV Online
Point-in-Time Count happening in Lehigh Valley assesses needs for most vulnerable in communities
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year, homeless shelters across the country do what's called a PIT count. The "point-in-time" count tries to best find out how many people are experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, for funding purposes. Shelter staff and volunteers say they want each and every person counted,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Agents from Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office inventory Girardville police evidence room
GIRARDVILLE — State Attorney General’s Office employees spent more than five hours Tuesday inventorying the police department evidence room in borough hall. Four officers hired last spring following the resignation of former chief Fred Lahovski said evidence in the room would have nothing to do with their investigations, Mayor Judy Mehlbaum said.
