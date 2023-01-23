ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

wvpe.org

Elkhart Community Schools receive multi-million dollar grant

The Elkhart Community School district has been awarded the U.S Department of Education Full-Service Community Grant, providing the district $1.9 million per year over the course of five years. By the end of year five, the ECS and Concord schools will have received 9.5 million dollars from the grant. The...
ELKHART, IN
wvpe.org

Whitmer's State of the State speech on WVPE at 7pm tonight (1/25)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivers her fifth State of the State address Wednesday night. But she’s already on the road to drum up support for her plans for 2023 with stops Tuesday in Lansing and Brighton. You can hear the address tonight at 7pm on WVPE. You can also see it here.
MICHIGAN STATE
wvpe.org

WVPE is a media sponsor for The American Theatre Guild presenting the musical Fiddler on the Roof

WVPE is a media sponsor for The American Theatre Guild presenting the musical Fiddler on the Roof. The show features songs like “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker”. Fiddler on the Roof is at the Morris Performing Arts Center on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. Find out more information at MorrisCenter.org.
SOUTH BEND, IN

