Bill would require labels for firefighting gear with PFAS, even though none are PFAS-free
A state House bill, HB 1341, wouldn’t allow Indiana fire departments to purchase gear unless it has a label stating whether or not it contains PFAS. The harmful chemicals are used in firefighters’ clothing and other equipment to keep them dry. Among other things, exposure to PFAS has...
South Bend Common Council and community members respond to cancelled Monday meeting.
The South Bend Common Council unexpectedly canceled their meeting on Monday. According to a statement by the council’s attorney, the meeting was canceled because the city clerk Dawn Jones did not post the meeting at least forty eight hours ahead of time. Jones denies the claims being made by the council president Sharon McBride.
Elkhart Community Schools receive multi-million dollar grant
The Elkhart Community School district has been awarded the U.S Department of Education Full-Service Community Grant, providing the district $1.9 million per year over the course of five years. By the end of year five, the ECS and Concord schools will have received 9.5 million dollars from the grant. The...
Whitmer's State of the State speech on WVPE at 7pm tonight (1/25)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivers her fifth State of the State address Wednesday night. But she’s already on the road to drum up support for her plans for 2023 with stops Tuesday in Lansing and Brighton. You can hear the address tonight at 7pm on WVPE. You can also see it here.
WVPE is a media sponsor for The American Theatre Guild presenting the musical Fiddler on the Roof
WVPE is a media sponsor for The American Theatre Guild presenting the musical Fiddler on the Roof. The show features songs like “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker”. Fiddler on the Roof is at the Morris Performing Arts Center on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. Find out more information at MorrisCenter.org.
