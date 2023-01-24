Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
Exceleration Music Announces +1 Records Catalog Investment As Part of Broader Strategic Partnership
Exceleration Music has officially announced a strategic partnership with +1 Records, including an investment in the New York- and LA-based record label’s catalog. Three-year-old Exceleration Music, which acquired Bloodshot Records in 2021 and bought the catalog of Heroic Music Group last year, unveiled its latest play via a formal release today. For background, the indie-focused music investor Exceleration counts as partners former Merlin CEO Charles Caldas, longtime Concord exec John Burk, and former ADA higher-up Amy Dietz, to name some.
Digital Music News
Warner Chappell Production Music Expands to Brazil
Warner Chappell Production Music expands to Brazil as Renato Moraes joins to launch the new operation. Warner Chappell Production Music (WCPM) has announced its expansion into Brazil with a new team based in São Paulo, headed by Renato Moraes. The move significantly adds to the company’s international presence as the Brazil team focuses on building a local repertoire.
Digital Music News
Live Nation Alternative Ineffable to Waive All Venue Merch Fees for Artists
Live Nation alternative Ineffable to waive all venue merch fees for artists in a continued push for a more equitable music business. All venues owned or operated by Ineffable Live, Ineffable Music Group’s live division and an alternative to Live Nation, will no longer collect venue merchandise cuts from artist merch sales. This new policy goes into effect immediately at all venues and shows owned or operated by Ineffable, including The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, Ventura Music Hall, Golden State Theatre in Monterey, and many more.
BET
Papoose Named Head Of Hip-Hop At Major Label
Papoose has reportedly been appointed the role of Head of Hip-Hop at TuneCore, a major music label. In a video posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday (January 24), the Brooklyn rapper-turned executive made the announcement in front of a Times Square billboard advertising his new role. “Today we announce...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne Allegedly Disrespecting Young Thug & Calls Out Gunna
The co-founder of YSL had quite a bit to say when asked about Thugger, Weezy, and Gunna. Not every first meeting with your favorite rapper will go well, as was the case when Young Thug came face to face with Lil Wayne. YSL co-founder Mondo had quite a bit to say when he sat down with the Ugly Money podcast and was asked about his thoughts regarding Thugger meeting Wayne for the first time.
Digital Music News
Beyonce Faces Backlash Over Reported $24MM Dubai Resort Performance
After returning to the stage to headline for a Dubai resort opening, Beyonce fans aren’t happy with the Queen. According to the BBC, the singer reportedly received $24 million for the exclusive performance at a 1,500 seat gig. Despite the no phones policy, footage from the event leaked online. Some fans expressed their happiness at seeing the Queen again—but others were less than thrilled about the location.
Digital Music News
Why Is the Music Industry Letting Instagram & TikTok Own the Customer? Rhythmic Rebellion Makes the Case for Controlling Valuable Fan Relationships
Rhythmic Rebellion has long helped artists, labels, and others to build and benefit from fan relationships by harnessing the power of one-stop digital platforms. Now, with a number of success stories to its credit, the company is making a stronger case than ever for controlling and capitalizing upon the listener support that fuels career results.
Digital Music News
SiriusXM Launches Limited-Run ‘The Grammy Channel’
SiriusXM launches the limited-run ‘The Grammy Channel,’ the event’s ‘Official Audio Experience.’. SiriusXM announced the return of The Grammy Channel in collaboration with the Recording Academy, celebrating the 65th Annual Grammy Awards by honoring the artists, albums, and songs nominated this year. The channel will feature Adele, Beyonce, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Miranda Lambert, Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, The Black Keys, and many more, leading up to a live broadcast of the event on Sunday, February 5. The limited-edition channel is live now through February 7.
Digital Music News
Scooter Braun Reportedly Becomes Sole Hybe America CEO As K-Pop’s Global Expansion Continues
Following the approximately $200 million sale of Justin Bieber’s catalog, Scooter Braun has reportedly become Hybe America’s sole CEO. Upon announcing its massive investment in the 28-year-old’s music IP yesterday, Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) billed Scooter Braun as the “CEO of Hybe America and Justin Bieber’s manager of 15 years.” Moreover, the text made no mention of Braun’s sharing the title with now-former co-CEO Lenzo Yoon, who signed on with Big Hit/Hybe back in 2010.
Digital Music News
John Mayer Announces Spring Tour for 2023 – North American Dates
John Mayer has announced a solo acoustic guitar tour for spring 2023 in North America. Here are the dates. The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off in March in New Jersey, running through April and closing in Los Angeles. Tickets for these dates will go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 9 am local time at JohnMayer.com. Ticket presales start on February 1 at 9 am local time. Fans can sign up at the website to access presale tickets. A limited number of VIP packages will be available that include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Responds After Blueface Challenges Him To A Fight
Blueface wants to step in the ring with Akademiks. Akademiks and Blueface might square up eventually following their back-and-forth. Since the beginning of the month, the California rapper and the media personality have traded shots at each other. Ak’s criticized Blueface’s music career while Blue claimed he was wealthier. However, things continued to heat up after Blue took shots at Ak on No Jumper. Then, Ak revealed that Blueface’s $1.5M home is in pre-foreclosure.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro” Coming Soon: Fresh Look
Another Air Jordan 6 is dropping later this year. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This came all the way back in 1991, and subsequently, the Jordan 6 became a legendary silhouette. To this day, the shoe remains an absolute fan-favorite that is constantly getting some incredible new offerings.
Digital Music News
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces a Solo Album — and Publicly Reveals His Face for the First Time
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces a solo album and publicly reveals his face for the first time. Thomas Bangalter, half of the legendary French electronic duo Daft Punk, has announced his first orchestral solo album and publicly revealed his face for the first time — as a realistic illustration.
thesource.com
Jordan Brand to Celebrate The Notorious B.I.G. with Exclusive Air Jordan Retro 13 Auction
Jordan Brand is partnering with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction off 23 rare pairs of the Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13. Initially designed in 2017 to commemorate The NOTORIOUS B.I.G.’s 45th birthday, the unreleased sneakers were kept under wraps until lately. The year 2023, which reflects Michael Jordan’s renowned jersey number and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, serves as the cornerstone for the relationship, culminating with the Jordan Year 2023 Campaign.
