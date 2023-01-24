ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Toddler Hospitalized With Burns and Fentanyl Ingestion, Lafayette Couple Faces Cruelty Charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A mother and her boyfriend are now behind bars after the woman's daughter was hospitalized Thursday night with burns and drug ingestion. Lafayette Police say detectives with the LPD's Youth Services Section were called to a local hospital around 6:00 p.m. after a 2-year-old girl was brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Detectives say the toddler suffered second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Teen Faces 6 Terrorizing Charges After Barrage of Bomb Threats in Opelousas, Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
