WAFB.com
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
Reggie’s Releases Statement as Newly-Obtained Video Shows LSU Student Madison Brooks Leaving Bar
Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's in Tigerland the same night she was involved in a deadly crash. The video footage was obtained by WAFB and shows Brooks and the four male suspects walking away from the bar before investigators say the LSU student was raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle.
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
WAFB.com
Person from Miss. taken into custody in Gonzales possibly connected to killing of federal agent in Alabama
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities were searching for people reportedly involved in the killing of a federal agent in Alabama and one person has been taken into custody in Gonzales. Police Chief Sherman Jackson confirmed the person taken into custody is from Mississippi. No names have been released. Witnesses said...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
Toddler Hospitalized With Burns and Fentanyl Ingestion, Lafayette Couple Faces Cruelty Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A mother and her boyfriend are now behind bars after the woman's daughter was hospitalized Thursday night with burns and drug ingestion. Lafayette Police say detectives with the LPD's Youth Services Section were called to a local hospital around 6:00 p.m. after a 2-year-old girl was brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Detectives say the toddler suffered second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body.
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Teen Faces 6 Terrorizing Charges After Barrage of Bomb Threats in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say LSU student Madison Brooks was raped before she was hit and killed by a car on Burbank Drive more than a week ago on January, 15. But the attorney representing two of the people...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Capital Region Crime Stoppers reported that detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals in the featured image. Authorities say the suspects entered the T-Mobile store in...
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
Grand jury indicts man accused of raping child, officials say
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish grand jury has officially charged a Livingston Parish man with rape. According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, was indicted on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for two counts of first-degree rape when the victim is under age 13. Officials said...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
To hear his lawyer tell it, Brandon Boyd is having the worst luck with judges. At Boyd's sentencing after a 2016 second degree murder conviction, District Judge Beau Higginbotham called Boyd "the worst of the worst type of person" and sent him to prison for life. Boyd's judge for a...
wbrz.com
Accused Denham Springs rapist facing new charges; suspect linked to separate rapes weeks apart
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police made an arrest in an unsolved rape case from October 2022, after they tied the crime to a man already jailed in a separate rape investigation. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
Franklin Police respond to two shootings less than an hour apart
Franklin Police were called to the scene of two shootings, less than an hour apart.
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
