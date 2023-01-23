ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theorcasonian.com

Nationally acclaimed restaurant on Orcas Island shuts down

One of the most sought-after reservations in Washington state — the nationally acclaimed Matia Kitchen & Bar in Eastsound, San Juan County — has closed. Drew Downing, one of the Matia owners, confirmed Monday that he and chef Avery Adams will open another restaurant this spring in downtown Orcas Island, but declined to comment on the fallout with Matia investors that led to the closure.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter

FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
FERNDALE, WA
waterlandblog.com

PHOTOS: Scenes from Tuesday morning’s +13.47 King Tide in Des Moines

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2023, at 7:27 a.m., a +13.47 King Tide quietly eased its way up onto the shores around Des Moines. Far as we know, no water from Puget Sound overtook roads or piers like the +12.9 one on Dec. 27, which – thanks to a wind storm and low pressure – overflowed onto the Redondo Boardwalk and flooded other areas in the south end including South Park.
DES MOINES, WA
southseattleemerald.com

NEWS GLEAMS | Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination; Spokane Street Low Bridge Reopens but Delays Remain

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Councilmember Sawant Proposes Legislation Against Caste Discrimination. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, has proposed City legislation aimed at fighting caste discrimination. The bill — which is the first of its kind in the nation — is primarily focused on the 167,000 people from South Asia who live in Washington State, especially those located in the Seattle area and focused around the tech sector.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: All lanes of SR 18 Closed in Both Directions after Incident near Issaquah-Hobart Road

All lanes of eastbound and westbound State Route 18 have been closed following an incident Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, near Issaquah-Hobart Road (milepost 20). Eastbound lanes of SR 18 are closed at Issaquah-Hobart Road, and all westbound lanes are closed from Interstate 90 to Issaquah-Hobart Road. The eastbound on-ramp from Issaquah-Hobart Road to SR 18 also has been closed.

