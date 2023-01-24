Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
nystateofpolitics.com
How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?
Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...
nystateofpolitics.com
Lawmakers, advocates urge Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has until Jan. 30 to sign legislation to expand New York state's wrongful death statute. The Grieving Families Act would be the first changes to the laws in more than 150 years. "There's only a handful of states in the union that follow...
Andrew Cuomo blasts fellow Democrats for homeless crisis in blue states: 'No one to blame' but them
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted his fellow Democrats as responsible for the homeless crisis in their cities and states as well as the Biden administration.
nystateofpolitics.com
Lawmakers, Hochul clash on plans to fix child care crisis
Gov. Kathy Hochul's vision to address the state's child care crisis continues to differ from several lawmakers as they prepare to begin this session's budget negotiations. The Senate Children & Families Committee held a legislative hearing in Albany on Thursday to hear testimony from providers around the state about how to best help the crumbling system. Three of the Senate's seven members participated.
nystateofpolitics.com
Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives
Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
Gov. Hochul has less than a week to sign the Grieving Families Act
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has until Monday to sign the Grieving Families Act that passed the state Assembly and Senate. The measure would expand the definition of family under the law to allow more people to file wrongful death claims. It would also allow people to seek damages for pain […]
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's LGBTQ protections receive high marks
New York is among the 20 states in the country that has some of the strongest protections for the LGBTQ communities in the country, according to the Human Rights Campaign and the Equality Federation Institute. The organizations classified New York's laws as "working towards innovative equality" and ranked the state...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate landlord supportive of Hochul’s housing proposals, but wants to revisit some 2019 rent reforms
There are about 150 rental units in the portfolio of Harriet Baldwin’s company, American Capital Real Estate LLC, most of which are located in Chemung County and the City of Elmira. In a conversation with Capital Tonight, Baldwin acknowledged the state’s housing crisis, and sympathized with tenants searching for...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates seek to end subsidies for horse racing in New York
Advocacy groups including animal rights organizations and education interests are backing an end to subsidies for the horse racing industry in New York, and calling for the money to be redirected to schools in the state. Two Democratic lawmakers have once again introduced legislation meant to strip the industry of...
informnny.com
New Yorkers push for minimum wage of $21.25/hour
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state’s minimum wage and then index it to match inflation. All of this happening just weeks after lawmakers voted in favor of a $32,000 pay raise for themselves.
Report: Hochul's plan to hike cigarette taxes will fuel black market
(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plans to hike cigarette taxes and expand a flavored vaping ban to other products would fuel black markets and create a fiscal hole for the state to fill, according to a new report by the Tax Foundation. Hochul's plan, unveiled during her State of the State address earlier this month, calls for raising the per-pack tax for cigarettes from $4.35 to $5.35, making the highest tax of any state even higher. If approved, it would be...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York weighs telehealth protections for abortion providers
New York lawmakers are considering whether to expand protections for providers of reproductive health and abortion services who offer telehealth consultations. Supporters of the legislation contend the measure is necessary in order to protect doctors and other health care providers who offer services to women in states that have placed legal restrictions on abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.
cssny.org
Assembly-Line “Justice”: Eviction Attempts Reach Record Highs in 2022
From 2020 to 2021, New York held off a sharp increase in evictions with rental assistance programs and an eviction moratorium. With the end of the moratorium in early 2022, eviction filings climbed sharply. It is not as if no one saw it coming. Jenny Laurie, Executive Director of Housing Court Answers, cautioned against the return to a “pre-pandemic assembly-line style of justice in Housing Court”.[1] Instead of heeding this warning, the NYS Unified Court System made the choice to speed up the assembly line in 2022. At the same time, the city failed to respond to growing resignations among legal service lawyers, and the state legislature failed to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel law. As a result, tens of thousands of tenants are now facing evictions without legal support they are legally entitled to.
New York State civil service exam: Application period for entry-level investigative positions now open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) announced that the application period is now open for New York’s entry-level investigative civil service exams. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York State. They will be held as in-person...
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate hospitals say Medicaid boost needed to increase staff
Hospital networks in upstate New York are pushing for an increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate in order to alleviate a widening staffing shortage over the last several years. The Saratoga County-based Iroquois Healthcare Association on Thursday renewed its push for a 25% hike in the rate, saying the size...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: SNAP recipients to get maximum benefit this month
New York state households that receive support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum benefit this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced. The money will translate to a $234 million infusion into the state economy and provide support for families as inflation has pumped up costs...
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmakers call for mental health measure named in honor of Daniel Prude
New York state lawmakers, mental health care experts and criminal justice advocates gathered Wednesday in Albany to push for the passage of a measure named in honor of a man who died while in custody of the Rochester Police Department. The proposal would create state and regional mental health units...
Looming debt ceiling fight ‘economic nightmare’ for Upstate NY, Schumer says
Albany, N.Y. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday warned of a looming financial crisis for upstate New Yorkers as a fight about raising the federal borrowing limit continues to rage in a divided Congress. Warring factions in the federal government are in gridlock about whether...
