Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 52, South Side 44
Apollo-Ridge 58, Jeannette 26
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 49, Riverview 31
Armstrong 62, North Hills 27
Baldwin 52, Peters Township 49
Barrack Hebrew 47, Cristo Rey 32
Beaver Falls 46, Hopewell 39
Belle Vernon 71, Ringgold 24
Berks Catholic 51, West Lawn Wilson 32
Blue Mountain 69, Panther Valley 37
Cambridge Springs 41, Saegertown 22
Carrick 73, Brashear 42
Central Mountain 37, Milton 23
Chartiers Valley 66, Canon-McMillan 50
Chartiers-Houston High School 58, Bethlehem Center 23
Cheltenham 47, Jenkintown 17
Clearfield 46, Bald Eagle Area 37
Cochranton 49, Youngsville 30
Conneaut Area 58, Corry 29
Derry 69, Valley 36
Dunmore 73, Carbondale 25
Eden Christian 63, Sto-Rox 33
Eisenhower 70, Mercyhurst Prep 60
Elizabeth Forward 64, Uniontown 17
Erie Cathedral Prep 74, General McLane 22
Erie McDowell 43, Fairview 26
Farrell 56, Reynolds 25
Ferndale 50, Johnstown Christian 30
Fort Cherry 40, West Greene 30
Franklin 53, Oil City 38
Glendale 59, Curwensville 17
Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 54, Agnes Irwin 37
Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Steel Valley 39
Greenville 44, Wilmington 41
Grove City 47, Slippery Rock 29
Hampton 58, Mars 53
Harbor Creek 56, Fort Leboeuf 24
Homer-Center 60, Berlin-Brothersvalley 49
Kennedy Catholic 78, Mercer 25
Keystone Oaks 63, Carlynton 23
Knoch 49, Highlands 38
Lakeview 53, Commodore Perry 11
Lancaster Catholic 56, Cocalico 16
Laurel Highlands 63, Southmoreland 23
Lewisburg 45, Williamsport 43
Lincoln Park Charter 53, Quaker Valley 50
Line Mountain 49, Greenwood 31
Lourdes Regional 47, Shenandoah Valley 20
Marian Catholic 61, Schuylkill Haven 32
McGuffey 68, Jefferson-Morgan 23
Meadowbrook Christian 41, Bucktail 27
Moon 47, Central Valley 43
Mount Lebanon 45, Bethel Park 32
Muncy 46, Jersey Shore 26
Neumann 55, Warrior Run 51
North East 53, Girard 21
Northgate 34, New Brighton 3
Northwestern 61, Iroquois 11
Oakland Catholic 62, Connellsville 15
Palumbo 34, Philadelphia George Washington 9
Penn Treaty 56, Parkway Northwest 47
Penns Valley 60, Bellefonte 50
Philadelphia High School for Girls 54, Kensington 39
Philadelphia Northeast 47, Bristol 31
Pine-Richland 68, Montour 56
Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Freeport 40
Pittsburgh Obama 82, Perry Traditional Academy 15
Plum 38, Franklin Regional 36
Propel Montour High School 73, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 6
Riverside 55, Lakeland 54
Rochester 60, Sewickley Academy 53
Seneca 54, Titusville 21
Serra Catholic 55, Springdale 16
Seton-LaSalle 72, Shady Side Academy 45
Shaler 49, Erie 34
Sharpsville 57, Sharon 33
Shenango 62, Freedom Area 57
South Fayette 81, Indiana 47
South Park 62, Mount Pleasant 46
St. Joseph 51, Deer Lakes 29
Stuart Country Day, N.J. 51, Solebury 24
Susquehannock 33, South Western 27
Taylor Allderdice 54, Westinghouse 44
Tyrone 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 11
Union Area 56, Elwood City Riverside 17
Union City 54, Rocky Grove 9
Upper St. Clair 56, Norwin 45
Washington 35, Brentwood 28
West Middlesex 59, Jamestown 23
West Mifflin 53, South Allegheny 36
Williamsburg 63, Mount Union 24
Windber 49, Meyersdale 24
Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. West Chester Christian, ccd.
West Mifflin vs. East Allegheny, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0