Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...

25 DAYS AGO