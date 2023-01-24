Read full article on original website
New Details Revealed About Death Of 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich
The actor tragically passed away at 54.
Randy Gonzalez cause of death updates — Enkyboys dad dies at 35 after cancer battle he documented on TikTok
TIKTOK star Randy Gonzalez has reportedly died following a battle with cancer. The 35-year-old was known as the father in Enkyboys, a popular TikTok duo he created with his son, Brice. The star passed away in hospice on Wednesday after a battle with colon cancer, TMZ reported. Randy initially told...
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
Video shows lawyer Elliot Blair dancing hours before he was found dead
Elliot Blair was happily dancing the night away hours before he was mysteriously found face-down dead at a Mexican resort. A video obtained by The Post shows Blair and his wife, Kimberley Williams, having fun and dancing to a live band at Splash Baja restaurant and bar in Rosarito Beach at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 They were celebrating their first wedding anniversary before the trip took an ugly turn. Case Barnett, who represents Blair’s family, told The Post the couple had only been at Rosarito three days and were frequent visitors to the hotel and nearby bars and restaurants. The couple,...
Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats
During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources
Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 Years
In the early hours of August 10, 1985, a woman named Debra Jackson was found dead on a sidewalk in Los Angeles. She had been shot three times with a .25 caliber handgun and dumped out of a car. Even the police were mortified.
Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover
An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
Corydon Times-Republican
Ron Jeremy to be declared unfit to stand trial due to dementia
Ron Jeremy to be declared unfit to stand trial due to dementia. Ron Jeremy will be declared incompetent to stand trial on over 30 counts of sexual assault because he has "severe dementia".
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
Shelly Miscavige Found? Video Potentially Reveals Secret Scientology Base
"This is literally one of the most secretive Scientology bases in the world," said a former Scientologist as he showed resurfaced drone footage.
New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
Il Hun Ro's car was found abandoned at Yellowstone on July 31, and DNA linked him to a lone foot found floating in the park's hydrothermal Abyss Pool more than a week later. Investigators have released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose foot was found floating in Yellowstone National Park's West Thumb Geyser Basin last summer.
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor died from fentanyl overdose, coroner says
The 18-year-old, whose credits include "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Fear the Walking Dead," was found dead in June.
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
thecomeback.com
Mike Tyson sued over horrific allegations
Former champion boxer Mike Tyson has transformed his image in the eyes of many since he was convicted of rape in 1992 and spent three years in prison. However, some new allegations against him could end up undoing whatever goodwill he’s gained in the years since. According to the...
ABC News
Woman sentenced for her role in 'Sweetie Pie' star's death
ST. LOUIS -- A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr.
