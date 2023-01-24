Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update January 24: Waste removal at Hanford and CWU student autopsy update
The Kittitas County Coroner has completed an autopsy of the student who was found dead in his dorm at Central Washington University. The results of the autopsy were inconclusive, leaving the cause of death pending. In other news, Washington River Protection Solutions will remove 426K gallons of waste from a Hanford tank farm.
kpq.com
Superintendent Says Wenatchee Schools Will Need To Cut Its Budget By $8-9 Million
The Wenatchee School District is looking to reduce its budget by $8 million to $9 million to offset a shortfall in funding. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle gave a presentation at a school board workshop session Monday pegging the shortfall, after outlining a plan last month to come up with different ways to deal with funding issues.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 25: Names of victims of Yakima shooting released, a timeline of shooting events and available mental health resources
The names of the three victims killed at the Circle K in Yakima have been release. The shooting and subsequent events are broken down in a timeline and a reminder that there are mental health crisis resources available.
yaktrinews.com
Emily Goodell reports from Yakima on fatal shooting at the Circle K
ifiberone.com
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to The Godfather Bakery, opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake, Wenatchee to see first sunset after 5 p.m. since November next week
MOSES LAKE - If you haven't noticed already, the days are getting longer since the winter solstice on Dec. 21. Since then, the Moses Lake/Wenatchee areas have gained about 49 minutes of sunlight as of Wednesday. It's been almost 90 days (Nov. 5) since the local region experienced a sunset...
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ifiberone.com
Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later
UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
kpq.com
Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection
Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG - The investigation continues into the death of a Central Washington University student who was found dead in their dorm room over weekend. The school reported that the individual was discovered deceased on Saturday night. Initially, school administrators reported that the student had died of natural causes. However, intel...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
I’m Addicted to This Amazing Chicken Found at the Most Unlikely of Places
I'm pretty sure there is nobody in Yakima who likes fried chicken as much as I do. We have the classics like KFC and even Popeye's now. There's also places that happen to have chicken on the menu like Abby's pizza and Norms to name just a couple of places in town. We even have a few options in Yakima that provide variations of fried chicken like fried chicken pieces or popcorn chicken. Either way, I'm down for all of it.
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
ifiberone.com
Fire damages motorhomes at Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park
WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden. One motorhome was a total loss. A second...
610KONA
Officials- Fentanyl Surge Causing King County To Run Out of Body Storage
A shocking fact was unveiled by the King County Medical examiner's office recently. The county is running out of space to store fentanyl overdose victims. According to information released by AM 770 KTTH talk show host and commentator Jason Rantz, the King County Medical examiner's office is having a crisis.
FOX 11 and 41
Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
