Cle Elum, WA

yaktrinews.com

Emily Goodell reports from Yakima on fatal shooting at the Circle K

Emily Goodell joined the KAPP/KVEW team in February 2019. Emily was born in raised in Yakima, where she currently works as our Yakima Bureau Chief. She's worked in nearly every journalism medium, but above all else, her passion is investigative reporting. At the Yakima Herald-Republic, Emily worked as a breaking news, city government and crime and courts reporter. She's served as a city government and education reporter at the Ellensburg Daily Record, a freelance journalist for Yakima Valley Publishing and as Northwest Public Broadcasting's Yakima Correspondent. Emily completed a news reporting internship with Spokane Public Radio and an arts and culture reporting internship with The Inlander, an alternative urban weekly in Spokane, Wash. She also covered censorship and freedom of the press issues facing student media across the nation at the Student Press Law Center in Washington, D.C. Emily graduated from Whitworth University in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication. In college, Emily worked with her colleagues and researchers at Florida International University on a collaborative project looking at the experiences of women working as professionals in the communication field. Throughout her high school and college career, Emily competed in speech and debate tournaments at the regional, state and national level. Emily is an avid traveler. Within the U.S., she's visited 16 states and the District of Columbia. Outside the country, she's also been to Canada, the United Kingdom and South Africa. While in Durban, South Africa, Emily was more than 10,000 miles away from her hometown — about as far as you can get.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later

UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
DENVER, CO
kpq.com

Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection

Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
WENATCHEE, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG - The investigation continues into the death of a Central Washington University student who was found dead in their dorm room over weekend. The school reported that the individual was discovered deceased on Saturday night. Initially, school administrators reported that the student had died of natural causes. However, intel...
ELLENSBURG, WA
92.9 The Bull

I’m Addicted to This Amazing Chicken Found at the Most Unlikely of Places

I'm pretty sure there is nobody in Yakima who likes fried chicken as much as I do. We have the classics like KFC and even Popeye's now. There's also places that happen to have chicken on the menu like Abby's pizza and Norms to name just a couple of places in town. We even have a few options in Yakima that provide variations of fried chicken like fried chicken pieces or popcorn chicken. Either way, I'm down for all of it.
YAKIMA, WA
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
PUYALLUP, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire damages motorhomes at Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park

WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden. One motorhome was a total loss. A second...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
YAKIMA, WA

