Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star 2025 CB Devin Sanchez and Three Other Prospects, Ole Miss Transfer CB Davison Igbinosun to Visit OSU
Ohio State has hit the recruiting trail hard in the month of January, seemingly extending offers to new prospects left and right. Naturally, it comes as no surprise that Ohio State offered four more players in the last 24 hours, with two coming in the 2024 cycle and two in the 2025 class. Among those offered include a highly-touted 2025 five-star cornerback, a talented four-star cornerback and four-star offensive tackle in 2024 and a rising in-state prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes offer big-time RB recruit
The Ohio State football team continues to shell out scholarship offers for both the 2024 and 2025 classes. Tony Alford just offered a big-time running back recruit. The Ohio State football team just gave four-star running back recruit DeJuan Williams of Baltimore, Maryland a scholarship offer this past week. Williams becomes the latest in an effort to secure at least two top running back prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have offered 11 running backs in the 2024 cycle as the need at the position is apparent to both Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford.
Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit
Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday. Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford. Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has ...
Early BH: Lacking ammo | Secondary help wanted
** More secondary help? … Our Bill Kurelic shared the news on Thursday that Ole Miss freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun was planning to take an official visit to Ohio State this weekend. Igbinosun, a native of Union, N.J., played in all 13 games and made 10 starts for the Rebels as a true freshman in 2022.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
247Sports
No. 6 IU women's basketball had nothing to prove. But a win over No. 2 Ohio State leaves no more doubt.
BLOOMINGTON — No. 6 Indiana women's basketball didn't need to prove anything to anyone leading into Thursday night's top-10 showdown. Their resume already spoke for itself, and their status as a legitimate Big Ten and NCAA title contender was already cemented. But if you still weren't convinced, what transpired...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s time to get real about the Ohio State men’s basketball team
For the last couple years, it felt like I was constantly defending Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann when people were trying to say the Buckeyes needed to move on and bring someone else in to coach the team. To those people that I laughed at, or asked them to name a realistic candidate to bring in as the successor to Holtmann, I am sorry.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Is Ohio State basketball unlucky, flawed, or a little of both?
Ohio State is, without question, the nation’s best “12th-place” basketball team. Of course, that’s not a distinction that will get you very far in college basketball. Usually not even as far as the NIT. And with an 11-9 overall record, not even that tournament is assured for a team that sits at 3-6 in the Big Ten.
columbusmonthly.com
From the Editor: Why the Ohio State Presidency Might be the Worst Job in Columbus
The OSU president’s post requires business sense, diplomacy, political savvy and myriad other skills. As tenures in the office grows shorter, is it time to rethink the university’s top job?. Columbus Monthly. In two-and-a-half years, Kristina Johnson experienced a rise and fall for the ages. In 2021, she...
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday
A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week. On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
Ohio State football: Former 5-star needs to step-up in 2023
The Ohio State football team needs certain players to step up in 2023. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer will be one of them. The Ohio State football team’s offseason is underway as spring practices will start right around the corner on March 7th. The Buckeye defense will be expected to have a better season in 2023 as it will be year number two in implementing Jim Knowles’ system.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
cwcolumbus.com
New Ohio State baseball coach has managed over 90 MLB players
Bill Mosiello has invested 37 years in the game of baseball, and his resume is impressive to say the least. The Fresno State grad has coached or managed over 90 MLB players, including 14 first-round draft picks, 28 MLB All-Stars, and three current MLB managers. Bill Mosiello came to Columbus...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Olentangy school superintendent retiring after 20 years
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of Olentangy Local Schools District is retiring after 20 years with the district. The board of education will accept the “retirement resignation” of Superintendent Mark T. Raiff at its Thursday board meeting, according to a statement released by the district. Raiff started at the district as an assistant […]
Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters
Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
