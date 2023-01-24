ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronation Street’s Helen Worth among those set to receive honours at Windsor

By Benjamin Cooper
 3 days ago

Soap star Helen Worth leads those set to collect honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Ossett-born actress, who has played Gail Platt on Coronation Street since 1974, will be made an MBE for services to drama.

Also being honoured at the ceremony will be England’s chief nurse Dame Ruth Beverley (Ruth May), who will be made a Dame Commander for her contribution to nursing, midwifery and the NHS.

The Bailiff of Jersey , Sir Timothy Le Cocq, will be made a Knight Bachelor for services to the bailiwick where he was born and has lived much of his life.

Visual artist Cornelia Parker , who is best known for large-scale installations, will be made a CBE for services to the arts.

Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Marshall will also be made a CBE, while Jonathan Powell’s efforts when director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will see him become a Companion in the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George.

Andrew Rhodes will be rewarded for 30 years of policing, which culminated with him retiring as Lancashire’s Chief Constable in 2021, by being made an OBE on Tuesday for services to emergency responder wellbeing and mental health.

