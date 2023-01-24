Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence didn’t have to do much to convince Harrison Ford to co-star in their new Apple TV+ comedy series, “Shrinking.” In the show, Jason Segel stars as a therapist who is facing his own personal issues, including the unexpected death of his wife. Ford plays his boss and mentor while Jessica Williams plays another therapist at the practice. At Thursday night’s premiere in Los Angeles, Goldstein remembered being quite gobsmacked meeting the “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” legend in London to talk about the project. “I walked in and he said, ‘Best script I’ve ever read,’” Goldstein told...

50 MINUTES AGO