Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Harrison Ford Explains How He Wound Up in Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence’s ‘Shrinking’ Series
Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence didn’t have to do much to convince Harrison Ford to co-star in their new Apple TV+ comedy series, “Shrinking.” In the show, Jason Segel stars as a therapist who is facing his own personal issues, including the unexpected death of his wife. Ford plays his boss and mentor while Jessica Williams plays another therapist at the practice. At Thursday night’s premiere in Los Angeles, Goldstein remembered being quite gobsmacked meeting the “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” legend in London to talk about the project. “I walked in and he said, ‘Best script I’ve ever read,’” Goldstein told...
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Rita Ora Confirms Marriage to Taika Waititi
Rita Ora, 32, and Taika Waititi, 47, are married… and they have been for awhile!. Rumors were swirling in August that the singer and director had tied the knot, and now Ora has confirmed they did get hitched. She told the “Heart Breakfast” podcast, “Yes [I am married]. I...
Hilary Duff Says She’s ‘Optimistic’ Another ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series Could Happen After Canceled Reboot
This is what dreams are made of! Hilary Duff appeared on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed she’s not giving up on a potential Lizzie McGuire reboot. The early 2000s hit show had a reboot in the works in 2020, but it was later scrapped after Hilary and Disney disagreed with the direction they wanted to take her character in.
