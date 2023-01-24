Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Wow. Women are living like hostages completely at the mercy of menfolk and the Taliban government. Why are non religious men allowing it?
Reply
5
Brooklyn girl
3d ago
after reading this I really don't want to hear people complain about America. from the grace of God we live here
Reply
5
Janice Silver
2d ago
if women can't work, if there are single income households, like single mothers, where are they supposed to get the funds to feed and clothe their children and pay utilities?
Reply
2
