ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

At Least Seven People Were Killed In A Shooting In Half Moon Bay, California

By Paige Skinner, Stephanie K. Baer, Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lO9di_0kOxWLbT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPBpI_0kOxWLbT00

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting on Jan. 23, in Half Moon Bay, California.

Jeff Chiu / AP

A shooter killed at least seven people at a mushroom farm and another location in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, local officials said.

The San Mateo County sheriff's office identified the shooter as Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old man, and local media footage captured the moment he was taken into custody in the parking lot of a sheriff's office station. (Other officials earlier on Monday had identified him as Zhao Chunli.)

The victims — who have not yet been publicly identified — are believed to have been workers on the farm. In a press conference Tuesday, officials said the shooter also worked on the farm, saying it was believed to be a case of "workplace violence."

A suspect is now in custody in the Half Moon Bay shootings. Here's the intense moment it happened - caught on video by our @abc7newsbayarea camera

@ABCLiz 01:17 AM - 24 Jan 2023

Christina Corpus, the San Mateo County sheriff, said during a news conference that deputies were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. Monday and found four people dead from gunshot wounds as well as another person with life-threatening injuries. Deputies then discovered three more bodies at a separate scene about a mile away. At least one scene was described by local officials as a mushroom farm, and Corpus told reporters they were both nurseries.

The motive is unknown, Corpus said, but police believed the shooter acted alone. Because the shooting occurred in the afternoon, when school was over for the day, there were children who witnessed the shooting. "For children to witness this is unspeakable," she said.

David Oates, a spokesperson for California Terra Garden, the company that owns the farm where one of the shootings occurred, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that four of the victims as well as a fifth person who was injured and the suspect all worked at the farm.

"We remain shocked and grief-stricken over the senseless loss of four of our friends and long-time employees," Oates said in a statement Tuesday, "and we pray for the team member that remains in critical condition."

Corpus told reporters at another news conference on Tuesday afternoon that the surviving worker was being treated at Stanford Hospital and was in stable condition.

The shooter legally owned his gun, the sheriff told CNN on Tuesday morning, noting that he was not previously known to law enforcement. “He wasn’t a red flag for us, nothing to put him on our radar," she said.

But the shooter did have a history of violent threats against coworkers, according to court records first obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle . In 2013, a man who worked with Zhao at a restaurant reportedly filed a restraining order against him, alleging that Zhao had once attempted to smother him with a pillow and threatened he "would use a kitchen knife to split my head."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZSSS_0kOxWLbT00
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Oates told BuzzFeed News that California Terra Garden, which acquired the farm in March 2022, was unaware of any disputes or issues involving Zhao prior to Monday's shooting. He said Zhao did work at the farm, which primarily grows mushrooms, for at least several years prior to the company taking over, but he did not have additional details about his employment history.

"No previous incident report or concerns raised," Oates said in an email.

The mass shooting was one of several in California in just a three-day span. On Saturday, 11 people were killed and nine more were injured at a ballroom dance venue in Monterey Park , a predominantly Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. On Monday, just hours after the tragedy in Half Moon Bay, one person was killed and seven more were injured in a shooting in Oakland .

"We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay," David Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement Monday. "We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park."

Local and state officials pointed to California's strict gun laws as they spoke about the tragedies, but that clearly more needs to be done to reduce deaths caused by gun violence.

"Gun safety works," Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference in Half Moon Bay Tuesday. "We will not back away from that resolve, but we can't do this alone and with all due respect, we feel like we are."

"[The] federal government needs to do its job," he later added.

Josh Becker, a California state senator, tweeted, "When is enough going to be enough for this country?????"

7 people now dead in Half Moon Bay Shootings today. When is enough going to be enough for this country?????

@JoshBeckerSV 01:48 AM - 24 Jan 2023

On Monday, Newsom tweeted that he was at a hospital meeting with victims of the Monterey Park shooting when he got word about the Half Moon Bay mass shooting.

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting," he said. "This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."

During his remarks on Tuesday, the governor took a moment to call out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who represents California's Central Valley where many of the state's farmworkers live and work, and other Republicans who have fought back against gun control measures.

"We haven't heard one damn word from him. Not since Monterey park … not one expression of prayers even," Newsom said. "It should surprise nobody."

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Jan. 24, at least 1,217 people have already died from gun violence this year, and another 1,584 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive . In 2022 , more than 20,000 people died from gun violence, with over 24,000 additional gun deaths by suicide.

UPDATE

Jan. 26, 2023, at 21:21 PM

More on this

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Coastal town of Half Moon Bay mourns mass slaying

A singing bowl held by a Buddhist monk was struck once for each of seven people shot dead in Half Moon Bay as residents gathered to grieve in a local church late Tuesday. "I never thought this would happen in this community in a million years," said Kemera Gilbert, a Northern California woman who moved to Half Moon Bay to escape the stresses of life.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree

HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
BBC

Half Moon Bay: Seven dead in another California mass shooting

The US state of California is reeling from its third mass shooting in eight days after a man shot dead seven former co-workers south of San Francisco. The attacks took place in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay. The victims were all Chinese-American farm workers. Suspect Zhao Chunli, 67,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
People

7 People Killed in Half Moon Bay in California's Second Mass Shooting This Week: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Police arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli for the deaths of seven farm workers killed in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Monday A shooting incident in Half Moon Bay, Calif., claimed the lives of seven people on Monday. Police have arrested a suspect. The shooting on Monday afternoon occurred over two separate locations in the small coastal town, just south of San Francisco. In one location off the Cabrillo Highway, four people were found dead around 2:22 p.m. local time Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a press conference on Monday evening. A fifth victim also...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
iheart.com

Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody

---- At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting; Suspect in Custody

EDITOR'S NOTE (Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023): This story is no longer being updated. Click here for our latest coverage on the Half Moon Bay mass shooting. Seven people were killed in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

8 shot, 1 killed at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Eight people were shot and one person was killed in Oakland Monday night, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. at 5910 MacArthur Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, OPD officers learned that there was a shootout between several people. Video from the Citizen app shows […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 8 displaced in two-alarm Dublin house fire

DUBLIN – One person died and eight people were displaced due to a fire in Dublin on Monday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department said. Units were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to a two-alarm structure fire that burned in the 7000 block of Mayan Court. First responders performed CPR on one victim but they died, the ACFD said. The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted images from the scene along with details about the fire.Four adults and four children have been displaced, along with a dog which was transported to a pet hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
DUBLIN, CA
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy