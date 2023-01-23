Read full article on original website
Related
troytrojans.com
WBB Hosts South Alabama to Kickoff Homestand; Fan Giveaways & Ticket Promotions Available for Both Games
TROY, Ala. – Troy returns to Trojan Arena this week for a pair of Sun Belt home games, beginning with rival South Alabama on Thursday and then a top-of-the-standings battle with Georgia Southern on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. on Saturday; both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
troytrojans.com
Troy Seeks Retribution in Lafayette
TROY, Ala. – Louisiana halted Troy's historic season in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals last season. On Thursday at 7 p.m., Troy gets its chance at revenge when the team meets ULL at the Cajundome. Both teams sit atop the standings with the Trojans (13-8, 5-3 SBC) in a...
troytrojans.com
Troy Announces 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Class
TROY, Ala. – The 11th Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Class was announced Monday by Director of Athletics Brent Jones and the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The induction ceremony, which is presented by Troy Bank & Trust, is set for Saturday, April 15, in Trojan Arena. The...
Comments / 0