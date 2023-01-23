ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Seeks Retribution in Lafayette

TROY, Ala. – Louisiana halted Troy's historic season in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals last season. On Thursday at 7 p.m., Troy gets its chance at revenge when the team meets ULL at the Cajundome. Both teams sit atop the standings with the Trojans (13-8, 5-3 SBC) in a...
Troy Announces 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Class

TROY, Ala. – The 11th Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Class was announced Monday by Director of Athletics Brent Jones and the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The induction ceremony, which is presented by Troy Bank & Trust, is set for Saturday, April 15, in Trojan Arena. The...
