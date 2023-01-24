Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Bryan Cranston ‘Got S—’ for Playing Quadriplegic in ‘The Upside,’ Says He and Kevin Hart Are Making a Sequel
Bryan Cranston starred alongside Kevin Hart in the 2017 dramedy “The Upside,” based on the true story of a paralyzed billionaire who befriends a recently paroled convict and hires him to take care of him. Appearing on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, Cranston revealed that the story isn’t yet over, as he and Hart are working on a follow-up film. “We’re doing a sequel to it,” Cranston said in an episode that will premiere on Jan. 30. With a $37 million budget, “The Upside” grossed $125 million at the box office, and marked comedian Hart’s first significant dramatic role. But...
