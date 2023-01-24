Gov. Josh Green selected two sitting state representatives for deputy director positions in two state departments. The move set off a chain reaction. "From the time of the vacancy, there's a total of 60 days for the seats to be filled. The first 30 days, the party has up to 30 days to submit three names to the governor. And then the governor has the remaining time, up to 60 days, to make the appointments," explained House Speaker Scott Saiki.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO