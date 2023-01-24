ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Insurance Pledges $500,000 to Support San Diego Military Families

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Farmers Insurance volunteers in San Diego. Courtesy Farmers Insurance

Farmers Insurance donated the first installment of a five-year $500,000 commitment to help the Armed Services YMCA of San Diego build a new facility in Murphy Canyon that will serve military families, officials announced Monday.

The insurer group donated $100,000 during a special Monday morning ceremony to help provide food and supplies for local military members and their families as part of the 14th annual Farmers Insurance Open.

“It’s an honor for Farmers to be able to give back and make a difference for the brave service members who have given so much to serve our country,” said Mark Welch, chief people & diversity officer for Farmers. “As longtime supporters of the Armed Services YMCA and its mission, we are proud to help the organization continue its important work and deliver vital services to the San Diego military community.”

Farmers Insurance nonprofit partner Operation BBQ Relief was also onsite Monday, preparing hot meals for nearly 500 military families throughout the morning’s activities.

“We are grateful to the people at Farmers Insurance for their generous support as we kick off fundraising efforts for our new facility,” said Tim Ney, executive director of the Armed Services YMCA of San Diego. “Thanks to the dedication of organizations like Farmers, we are able to provide much-needed programs and services to the military community here in San Diego.”

The Armed Services YMCA of San Diego was founded in 1920 to provide innovative and quality social, educational and recreational programs to meet the needs of military service members and their families.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

