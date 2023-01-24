ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

Hounds rebound well in win over Clark County

FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison boys basketball team had some thinking and re-thinking to do after surrendering a 22-point lead last week against Keokuk. The Hounds lost that critical Southeast Conference game after collapsing in the final 13 minutes of the game. But there was no collapse Tuesday as the Hounds rolled Clark County, Mo, 69-34.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Kruse goes for 28 in Lady Hounds win

FORT MADISON – Senior Camille Kruse was less than seven points from the school scoring record with a quarter to play Tuesday night. Instead of finding her shots, she continued to look inside for teammates that were open as Clark County tried to find the answer for the Hounds' top scorer.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Walker resigns as head coach at Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - The four-year run of Fort Madison Head Baseball coach Ron Walker has come to an end. Walker submitted his resignation effective immediately to Fort Madison Athletic Director Jeff Lamb on Wednesday. Lamb said the move wasn't a surprise, but the timing wasn't expected. "We were surprised by...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Bendlage's 41 not enough for Crusaders at Notre Dame

BURLINGTON — Mary Kate Bendlage set a new school scoring record and nearly completed Holy Trinity’s attempt at a comeback in Tuesday’s 77-68 loss at Notre Dame. Bendlage, a junior, scored 41 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter as the Crusaders (8-8 overall, 5-7 SEI Superconference South Division) took a big slice out of the Nikes’ 25-point lead before finally falling.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, January 25, 2023

01/23/23 – 9:11 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of Avenue I. 01/23/23 – 1:15 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Tommy Lee Cockrell, 39, of Fort Madison, in the 1400 block of Avenue I, on a charge of domestic assault - bodily injury - 1st. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – Kurt Andrew Drager, 71, Farmington

Kurt Andrew Drager passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2023 in Farmington, Iowa at the age of 71. Originally from Lakewood, Colorado, a 1969 graduate of Lakewood, Colorado High School. Kurt was from a proud family of Colorado pioneers. An avid rugby player for over 40 years, He played the position of a Prop for the Los Angeles Rugby Club before returning to Colorado to play for the Denver Barbarians and Colorado Senior Old Boys (“CSOBs”). He once said, “I always knew I’d grow up to be a SOB”. Kurt was also heavily involved for many years with the Annual Rocky Mountain Rugby Challenge, America’s Premier High School Youth Rugby Tournaments, High School Rugby Teams from many States came to Colorado to participate in these Tournaments.
FARMINGTON, IA
KICK AM 1530

Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?

There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault

KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
CENTERVILLE, IA
Pen City Current

Carthage resident arrested with 100+ grams of meth

CARTHAGE - A Carthage man was arrested after Illinois authorities found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. According to release from Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan, on 1/25/2023 at approximately 9:08 pm deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage.
CARTHAGE, IL
Pen City Current

County treasurer reminds of property tax deadline

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Treasurer Becky Gaylord reminds taxpayers that property taxes, mobile home taxes, drainage taxes and special assessments are due in March. The last day to pay in the office in Fort Madison and Keokuk is Monday April 3, 2023.All payments received by mail and postmarked April 3, 2023 will be accepted as timely payments.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Semi driver unharmed after truck flips onto its side

Henry County, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was unharmed after a semi-truck flipped onto its side on Highway 34 Sunday, January 22nd. According to a news release, on Sunday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a semi had flipped over onto its side on Highway 34 and was blocking westbound traffic near Mile Marker 229 in Mount Pleasant.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Pen City Current

Deadline extended for DreamBuilder program to Friday

FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Partners, along with Americas Small Business development Center (SBDC) are please to announce the return of the DreamBuilder Program- an in person/on-line business training program for aspiring entrepreneurs. The deadline for registering for this years program has been extended to Friday. DreamBuilder, developed by Freeport-McMoRan...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA

