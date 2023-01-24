Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Hounds rebound well in win over Clark County
FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison boys basketball team had some thinking and re-thinking to do after surrendering a 22-point lead last week against Keokuk. The Hounds lost that critical Southeast Conference game after collapsing in the final 13 minutes of the game. But there was no collapse Tuesday as the Hounds rolled Clark County, Mo, 69-34.
Pen City Current
Kruse goes for 28 in Lady Hounds win
FORT MADISON – Senior Camille Kruse was less than seven points from the school scoring record with a quarter to play Tuesday night. Instead of finding her shots, she continued to look inside for teammates that were open as Clark County tried to find the answer for the Hounds' top scorer.
Pen City Current
Walker resigns as head coach at Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - The four-year run of Fort Madison Head Baseball coach Ron Walker has come to an end. Walker submitted his resignation effective immediately to Fort Madison Athletic Director Jeff Lamb on Wednesday. Lamb said the move wasn't a surprise, but the timing wasn't expected. "We were surprised by...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Laetitia Cook Rotter, Fort Madison
Laetitia Cook Rotter, of Fort Madison, passed away at her home on Jan 26, 2023. The daughter of Benjamin and Ernestine Pletscher Cook, she was the 4th generation of her family to reside on the ancestral acres of the Cook Family Farm between Primrose and Mt Hamill, Iowa. She rode...
Pen City Current
Bendlage's 41 not enough for Crusaders at Notre Dame
BURLINGTON — Mary Kate Bendlage set a new school scoring record and nearly completed Holy Trinity’s attempt at a comeback in Tuesday’s 77-68 loss at Notre Dame. Bendlage, a junior, scored 41 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter as the Crusaders (8-8 overall, 5-7 SEI Superconference South Division) took a big slice out of the Nikes’ 25-point lead before finally falling.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, January 25, 2023
01/23/23 – 9:11 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of Avenue I. 01/23/23 – 1:15 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Tommy Lee Cockrell, 39, of Fort Madison, in the 1400 block of Avenue I, on a charge of domestic assault - bodily injury - 1st. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – Kurt Andrew Drager, 71, Farmington
Kurt Andrew Drager passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2023 in Farmington, Iowa at the age of 71. Originally from Lakewood, Colorado, a 1969 graduate of Lakewood, Colorado High School. Kurt was from a proud family of Colorado pioneers. An avid rugby player for over 40 years, He played the position of a Prop for the Los Angeles Rugby Club before returning to Colorado to play for the Denver Barbarians and Colorado Senior Old Boys (“CSOBs”). He once said, “I always knew I’d grow up to be a SOB”. Kurt was also heavily involved for many years with the Annual Rocky Mountain Rugby Challenge, America’s Premier High School Youth Rugby Tournaments, High School Rugby Teams from many States came to Colorado to participate in these Tournaments.
Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?
There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
ktvo.com
Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
Pen City Current
Carthage resident arrested with 100+ grams of meth
CARTHAGE - A Carthage man was arrested after Illinois authorities found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. According to release from Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan, on 1/25/2023 at approximately 9:08 pm deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Pen City Current
County treasurer reminds of property tax deadline
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Treasurer Becky Gaylord reminds taxpayers that property taxes, mobile home taxes, drainage taxes and special assessments are due in March. The last day to pay in the office in Fort Madison and Keokuk is Monday April 3, 2023.All payments received by mail and postmarked April 3, 2023 will be accepted as timely payments.
KBUR
Semi driver unharmed after truck flips onto its side
Henry County, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was unharmed after a semi-truck flipped onto its side on Highway 34 Sunday, January 22nd. According to a news release, on Sunday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a semi had flipped over onto its side on Highway 34 and was blocking westbound traffic near Mile Marker 229 in Mount Pleasant.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pen City Current
Deadline extended for DreamBuilder program to Friday
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Partners, along with Americas Small Business development Center (SBDC) are please to announce the return of the DreamBuilder Program- an in person/on-line business training program for aspiring entrepreneurs. The deadline for registering for this years program has been extended to Friday. DreamBuilder, developed by Freeport-McMoRan...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
