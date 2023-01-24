ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

El Salvador says it has repaid $800 million bond maturing January

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duCPN_0kOxOyjQ00

SAN SALVADOR, Jan 23 (Reuters) - El Salvador has repaid an $800 million bond, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Monday, the same day the bond was set to mature, as the Central American country faced pressure to make progress in cutting debt.

"We announce that we have today completed payment of the 2023 bond for $800 million, plus interest," Zelaya said on Twitter, denouncing a "disinformation campaign" in national and international media.

The presidency's press office told Reuters the payment, which followed an earlier transaction, included $604.1 million and interest of $23.4 million. "El Salvador is meeting its debt obligations," it said.

President Nayib Bukele has faced pressure to demonstrate healthy finances after he championed El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar in 2021.

In September, ratings agency Fitch downgraded El Salvador's sovereign debt to "CC" from "CCC", describing a debt default as probable.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sons of Panama ex-president released from US jail, family banned

Two of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli's sons were released from US prison Wednesday after serving sentences for corruption and flew back to their country, with Washington banning the family from re-entering the United States, authorities said. In Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that ex-president Martinelli and his immediate family members were being barred from entry into the United States.
WASHINGTON STATE
thenewscrypto.com

El Salvador Proves its Supremacy by Paid Off $800 Million Debt

El Salvador has paid back a bond worth $800 million in debt. On January 12, the country introduced a regulatory framework for all cryptocurrencies. Despite the skepticism expressed by significant national and international media outlets that the “El Salvador government was in default,” President Nayib Bukele stated on his Twitter account that ‘the country fully paid the bond maturing in 2023, worth $800 million plus interest’.
US News and World Report

IMF Visit in Focus After El Salvador Bond Payment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - El Salvador cleared a $600 million bond payment hurdle this week but lingering concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy will be in focus as the country prepares for an annual visit from the International Monetary Fund. Investors will watch for any sign of closer...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.

North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
MISSOURI STATE
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy