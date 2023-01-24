ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

atlantatribune.com

Atlanta Drivers Fed Up with Airport Mishaps Would Rather Drive

Driving vs Delays: The average Georgia traveler would opt to drive for 5 hours rather than take a one-hour flight. Recent travelers rate their frustrations at 8/10. Over half would be prepared to pay a premium for flight tickets if it would guarantee there would be no delays. Interactive map...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
townelaker.com

Seeds: An Offer Too Good to Refuse!

You rarely get something for nothing, but the next best thing — at least, when it comes to annual bedding plants, vegetables, herbs and many perennials — is seeds. By spending just a few dollars on a packet of seeds, you can reap hundreds of dollars worth of prized plants. For gardeners who want to expand their plant selection, it is an offer too good to refuse.
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
johnnyjet.com

VIDEO: Woman Loses it at Atlanta Airport and Does the Unthinkable as Passengers Run

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The year is young but so far, there have already been two mind-boggling airport incidents involving travelers. It really makes you shake your head. Here’s the first incident, if you missed it: VIDEO: American Airlines Passenger at Miami Airport Wins Most Outrageous Behavior Award.
ATLANTA, GA

