Haralson County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
ATHENS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: The Flying Biscuit Café

Many changes have come about in education in the last few decades. One class that has fallen by the wayside is home economics, or “home ec.” When Mike and I taught at Long Cane Middle School in LaGrange, Georgia, home ec was an exploratory or elective class until about 2003.
LAGRANGE, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
WSB Radio

Parents outraged after hundreds of students unenrolled from metro Atlanta high school, sent home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Around 400 students were told Thursday that they are no longer students at Westlake High School in Fulton County. Officials told students that address verifications proved they should be attending other schools.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
claytoncrescent.org

State rep collapses at Gold Dome

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
GEORGIA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Carroll County man convicted of 2021 murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of a 2021 murder by a Carroll County jury. 41-year-old Sherrod Montgomery was convicted of killing 63-year-old Ricky Buchanan Cox during a dispute over a card game in Bowdon May 20, 2021. Montgomery knocked Cox onto the floor and began kicking and stomping on him.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

