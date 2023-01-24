Read full article on original website
Related
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Border town residents in Yuma, Arizona, shared their concerns for national security as more migrants flood into the U.S. after paying the cartels for entry.
Tw suspected drug traffickers killed in shootout with US Customs and Border Protection agents
Two suspected drug traffickers have been killed and four have been arrested following a shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents off Puerto Rico, officials say.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
Biden's 'open border' called out by sheriff after killings of mom and baby: US citizens 'are in danger'
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux provides the latest on a drug cartel or gang-related killing of six people, including a 16-year-old mother and her baby.
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Cut on the head of public defender found dead at Mexican resort 'would not have been caused by fall'
Authorities investigating the death of an American lawyer at a resort in Mexico have learned that a cut on the man's forehead could not have been the result of a fall from his balcony.
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Biden builds taxpayer-funded wall around Delaware beach house despite opposing border barriers
A wall is reportedly being constructed around President Biden's Delaware vacation home despite his staunch opposition to building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
$4 million of cocaine found in truckload of decorative stones in San Diego
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that more than $4 million worth of cocaine has been seized by from a tractor trailer carrying decorative stone at San Diego's Tecate Cargo Facility.
The luxe lives of El Chapo’s sons, including jailbird Ovidio Guzmán López
Ovidio Guzmán López — El Chapo’s son — was born in Sinaloa Cartel country in northwestern Mexico, but raised hundreds of miles away from his drug-trafficking father in the lap of luxury. As a boy, Ovidio — who was captured earlier this month by Mexican authorities, prompting a wave of cartel violence — was driven every morning by taxi to his elite Catholic boys’ school in the upscale Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, one of Mexico City’s chicest enclaves. But if his mother, Griselda López Perez, had wanted her youngest son to enter bourgeois society and pursue a post-secondary education, her plans were likely...
US Coast guard officials stop 22 Mexican fishermen, seized nearly 600 pounds illegally caught fish
22 Mexican fishermen in five lanchas were taken to border enforcement after being caught illegal fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0