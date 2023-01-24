ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
New York Post

The luxe lives of El Chapo’s sons, including jailbird Ovidio Guzmán López

Ovidio Guzmán López — El Chapo’s son — was born in Sinaloa Cartel country in northwestern Mexico, but raised hundreds of miles away from his drug-trafficking father in the lap of luxury. As a boy, Ovidio — who was captured earlier this month by Mexican authorities, prompting a wave of cartel violence — was driven every morning by taxi to his elite Catholic boys’ school in the upscale Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, one of Mexico City’s chicest enclaves. But if his mother, Griselda López Perez, had wanted her youngest son to enter bourgeois society and pursue a post-secondary education, her plans were likely...
COLORADO STATE
Lewiston, ID
