Minot, ND

kvrr.com

North Dakota House Bill Would Make School Lunch Free

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — During the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government paid for universal free meals for all students regardless of income. With that subsidy ending this school year, some North Dakota legislators have joined those in a number of other states looking to make the program permanent. A...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Internet safety a focus for ND teachers, parents | Virtual Vigilance Part 3

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Agents say it’s important to educate yourself and your kids about the dangers online. The FBI says one in seven kids are contacted by an online predator, but, due to underreporting, that number could be even higher.
KFYR-TV

Minot North girls golf team head coach named

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools hired Michael DeLorme to coach the Sentinels girls golf team, Activities Director Mitch Lunde announced Wednesday. DeLorme played golf at Minot State University and has been a part of the Minot High golf programs for eight years. Girls golf is the first varsity...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

ND National Guard on a mission and always ready

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Precipitation drives many industries in North Dakota. Agriculture, recreation and tourism are all dependent on how much rain or snow falls during the year. The North Dakota National Guard is also driven by weather events. Firefighting requires much different equipment and tactics than battling floods. The...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakotans gather in Arizona for a piece of home away from home

MESA, A.Z. (KFYR) - Every spring for the past 50 years, hundreds and even thousands of North Dakotans gather on the other side of the country. The North Dakota picnic in Arizona has become a large event, formed by those who have moved to Arizona for warmer weather, but still want to keep and appreciate their North Dakota roots. Although it’s not clear why it started, North Dakota Community Foundation Director of Communications Christi Stonecipher says she’s sure it started with a potluck in true North Dakota fashion.
ARIZONA STATE
keyzradio.com

North Dakota’s First Post Office Was Established Today (In 1855)

We are heading out on a road trip today with this post. I recently found an extremely informative website that talks about some interesting historical dates for North Dakota. It was on this date in 1855, the post office was established at St. Joseph (now Walhalla) with Charles Grant as postmaster. According to the North Dakota State Historical Society, this was the first post office in what became Dakota Territory.
WALHALLA, ND
KFYR-TV

Push for more pulse crops production at conference in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Northern Pulse Grower’s Association promoted chickpeas, dry peas, fava beans and lentils at a convention in Minot Tuesday. Eight speakers talked about topics related to those crops from farm bill policy issues to geopolitics. Erin Becker, a marketing specialist with the organization, said...
MINOT, ND

