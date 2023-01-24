Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot State nursing students promote routine screenings, immunizations at KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of nursing students at Minot State University did their part to spread the word about rural healthcare at the KMOT Ag Expo Thursday. The nursing students discussed the importance of regular health screenings, as well as making sure certain immunizations are up to date.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
House Bill 1287 would build a Whitestone Hill memorial in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, state historians and Native Americans were asking North Dakota lawmakers for money to pay tribute to an ugly incident from the state’s past. House Bill 1287 would give $250,000 to build a monument at Whitestone Hill, which is near Kulm in Dickey County. The Battle of Whitestone Hill happened […]
kvrr.com
North Dakota House Bill Would Make School Lunch Free
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — During the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government paid for universal free meals for all students regardless of income. With that subsidy ending this school year, some North Dakota legislators have joined those in a number of other states looking to make the program permanent. A...
kvrr.com
Bill would provide free lunches for every student regardless of income
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Two proposed bills in the North Dakota legislature would give a free lunch to every student in public schools and remove the stigma of those already getting a free lunch. House Bill 1491, co-sponsored by Senator Tim Mathern of Fargo, would give a free lunch...
KFYR-TV
State legislators looking at bill requiring rural school districts to share superintendents; cap salaries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - There has been a lot of discussion about education during the legislative assembly. One bill looks to change the look of leadership for small school districts. School superintendents have the biggest responsibilities when it comes to their district. While they answer to the school board, superintendents...
kfgo.com
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
Request denied for resolution extension for state legislators: TRNP Wild Horses
MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — The ability to manage the wild horses at the Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been a consistent struggle. More recently, the park has put out a request for plans for an opportunity to help. To assist in the efforts to create a plan for the wild horses, they are going to […]
KFYR-TV
Internet safety a focus for ND teachers, parents | Virtual Vigilance Part 3
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Agents say it’s important to educate yourself and your kids about the dangers online. The FBI says one in seven kids are contacted by an online predator, but, due to underreporting, that number could be even higher.
KNOX News Radio
Testifiers oppose bill to bar NDUS from banning legal concealed firearms on campus
A North Dakota House committee took testimony today (Thu) on a bill that would prohibit the State Board of Higher Education from on-campus bans of concealed firearms owned by anyone allowed to carry them. But other than the bill’s sponsor, Bismarck Republican Rep. Matt Heilman, no one spoke in favor...
Riding into the Hall of Fame in North Dakota
Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the State Capitol's tour guide, Cindy Solberg, to learn more about the Rough Rider Hall of Fame.
KFYR-TV
Minot North girls golf team head coach named
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools hired Michael DeLorme to coach the Sentinels girls golf team, Activities Director Mitch Lunde announced Wednesday. DeLorme played golf at Minot State University and has been a part of the Minot High golf programs for eight years. Girls golf is the first varsity...
North Dakota legislators consider around 10 new weapons laws
North Dakota's law allows permitless carry for residents 18 and older and concealed carry only.
KFYR-TV
ND National Guard on a mission and always ready
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Precipitation drives many industries in North Dakota. Agriculture, recreation and tourism are all dependent on how much rain or snow falls during the year. The North Dakota National Guard is also driven by weather events. Firefighting requires much different equipment and tactics than battling floods. The...
KFYR-TV
North Dakotans gather in Arizona for a piece of home away from home
MESA, A.Z. (KFYR) - Every spring for the past 50 years, hundreds and even thousands of North Dakotans gather on the other side of the country. The North Dakota picnic in Arizona has become a large event, formed by those who have moved to Arizona for warmer weather, but still want to keep and appreciate their North Dakota roots. Although it’s not clear why it started, North Dakota Community Foundation Director of Communications Christi Stonecipher says she’s sure it started with a potluck in true North Dakota fashion.
keyzradio.com
North Dakota’s First Post Office Was Established Today (In 1855)
We are heading out on a road trip today with this post. I recently found an extremely informative website that talks about some interesting historical dates for North Dakota. It was on this date in 1855, the post office was established at St. Joseph (now Walhalla) with Charles Grant as postmaster. According to the North Dakota State Historical Society, this was the first post office in what became Dakota Territory.
KFYR-TV
Farmers at KMOT Ag Expo discuss corporate farming bill ahead of this week’s hearings
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Farming in North Dakota is often a family tradition passed down from one generation to the next. The North Dakota Century Code regarding farming ownership reflects this tradition, but a bill being considered by state lawmakers could change the structure. It’s an issue that has...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota state representative Koppelman pushing bill to ban "un-American" ranked choice and approval voting
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill being considered by lawmakers in Bismarck could eliminate the use of approval voting in Fargo elections. "The strategy in approval voting is to be the least polarizing, the least principled, the most, maybe agreeable, but agreeable on things that don't matter," said republican State Representative Ben Koppelman.
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
KFYR-TV
Push for more pulse crops production at conference in Minot
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Northern Pulse Grower’s Association promoted chickpeas, dry peas, fava beans and lentils at a convention in Minot Tuesday. Eight speakers talked about topics related to those crops from farm bill policy issues to geopolitics. Erin Becker, a marketing specialist with the organization, said...
