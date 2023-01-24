Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
CBP officers seize more than 500 pounds of hard drugs in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry have intercepted 327.78 pounds of methamphetamine, 139.81 pounds of cocaine, and 42.70 pounds of fentanyl since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 6 at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, CBP officers intercepted 135.45 […]
El Paso CBP officers apprehend 62 individuals with outstanding arrest warrants in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in the El Paso area have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding warrants since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male, Venezuela citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary […]
El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- The El Paso veterans one-stop center on Diana Drive is a one-of-a-kind veterans center in El Paso. It offers everything from clinical counseling, substance abuse resources and peer support. ABC-7 learned in a few months the center will be moving from its current location in Northeast El Paso, to The post El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
New El Paso District Attorney tight-lipped about outcome of Walmart shooting hearing
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Tuesday marked the first hearing in the Aug. 3 shooting case since new El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks took over the office. But not much is known about what happened during the hearing. The hearing was conducted in the judge's chambers of the 409th...
When Mexican American Women In El Paso Brought Down Big Business
In 1972, thousands of garment workers walked off the job at the Farah plant here in El Paso during a legendary strike that took "high 'n mighty" business down a notch. Farah Inc was founded in 1928 by Lebanese immigrants Mansour and Hana Farah in a small shop on San Francisco Street in Downtown El Paso.
KVIA
Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
KVIA
El Paso’s UMC could soon serve more patients
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans could soon see expanded health care services at University Medical Center. ABC 7 has learned UMC is in the process of buying a new building for administrative services. This will free up more space for services in their original building. UMC is considering...
Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
Can You Legally Raise Chickens Inside El Paso City Limits?
Because of shortages and rising prices eggs are a hot commodity these days. I saw on the news that the cost of a carton of oval protein goodness has led to some El Pasoans turning to the thug life and smuggling eggs in from Juarez where a dozen costs half as much as they do here.
KENS 5
Man charged with El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty
The suspect is charged with hate crimes and 23 murders. He may still face the death penalty if convicted on state charges.
KVIA
Officials say woman shot man, stole his weapons while shooting in far east El Paso desert
UPDATE (1:12 p.m.): A 29-year-old man was shot and robbed shortly after midnight Wednesday in a desert area near 2300 Tierra Del Monte, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the man they did not identify was shooting with two women when one woman shot him and...
Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
KVIA
El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness named Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens. According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. “The name Zari means ‘Golden’...
cbs4local.com
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
Man sentenced to more than 25 years in deadly Las Cruces house party shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man convicted of murder during a shooting at a Las Cruces house party has been sentenced 25 ½ years in prison Monday, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Las Cruces. Mawu Ekon Revels, from Las Cruces, was found guilty last February of felony murder, aggravated assault with […]
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Father beats 6-year-old son to death, woman drives car into sinkhole
ABILENE, Texas — A father in Alabama is facing murder charges for allegedly beating his son to death. 6-year old Jessie Taylor McCormack was rushed to a hospital in Birmingham--unconscious. Police arrested his father—29-year-old Joshua Clark for aggravated child abuse charges. Two days later, Jessie died, upgrading his...
PLANetizen
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion
A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
