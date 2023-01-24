Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Duxbury Farm Invites You To An "Animal Kissing Booth" Valentine's Day Celebration!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Unusual Facts About Boston You Never KnewTed RiversBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
T Police looking to ID person of interest in knife, taser assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a person of interest who is sought in connection with an assault and battery with a knife and taser at South Station. The assault allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with...
YAHOO!
Fourth man arrested in Quincy shooting death; police still searching for 3 others
QUINCY − A fourth suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, at the Elevation Apartments in Quincy almost six months ago. Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, was arrested by police this week at a Wareham hotel. He was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on 16 charges, including murder, masked armed robbery, kidnapping with intent to extort and misleading an investigator. He is being held without bail until a pretrial conference March 6.
Four men facing charges in connection with shooting at popular Beverly bar
BEVERLY, Mass — Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Beverly bar. Christopher Sawyer, 39, Christopher Sturgis, 36, Sean Kelly, 28, and Gordon Morrison, 23, are facing charges after police say Morrison and another person fired guns in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on December 6. Sturgis and Kelly are facing charges of obstruction of justice.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
Police Chase Through Revere Ends With 5 Arrested, Including 4 Teens: Police
A late-night chase in Revere with a stolen car netted five arrested, four of them teenagers, authorities said. State troopers patrolling Route 107 South in Revere just after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 25, spotted a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen a day before out of Taun…
7-Eleven Bandit Who Hit Clerk, Promised To Kill Customer In Worcester Robbery Busted: Police
A 40-year-old Worcester man is behind bars after he robbed a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, and threatened a customer, authorities said. William Cryer is charged with assault to rob, assault and battery, threatening to commit murder, and theft under $1,200, Worcester police said. Investigators said Cryer burst into...
Teens Busted In Robbery Of Allston Smoke Shop Attacked Police During Arrest: DA
Three teens were busted this week and charged with a robbery of an Allston smoke shop on Sunday before attacking officers when police tried to arrest them, authorities said. Kaylee O'Connor, 18, of Lynn, was charged in Brighton BMC Monday with unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a police o…
Teenaged Tewksbury Kidnapper Arrested In Carjacking Case: Police
A teenager held an Uber driver at gunpoint, forcing the driver to take him for a drive, and then immediately used the gun to attempt to steal a man's car, officials say.Police were called out on a report of an attempted carjacking around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to the Dracut Polic…
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect after Recovering a Firearm in Hyde Park
At about 9:16 PM, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to the area of 595 River Street for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Len Kelley, 53, of Mattapan, reaching for a firearm inside the engine compartment of his motor vehicle as the Boston Fire Department was rendering aid. Officers were able to immediately secure the suspect without further incident. The firearm was determined to be a Stoeger STR-9 with eleven rounds in the magazine.
Beverly Shooters Escape To Pickled Onion Bar Before Arrest: Police
The Pickled Onion bar became a refuge for shootout suspects when they ran to the restaurant and the manager refused to fully cooperate with police, officials say. Police responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on Rantoul Street on December 6, 2021, the Be…
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge 49-year old city man with home invasion, assault with knife
“On January 20th, at approximately 7 AM, north-end patrol units were dispatched to 1619 Braley Rd. regarding a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect had confronted his neighbor, pushed his way into his apartment, assaulted him, and attempted to injure him with a knife. The suspect...
Police: 5 arrested after chase involving stolen car
Troopers spotted the black Honda accord around 12 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 in Revere and attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 60, but the driver began to flee.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 25-year-old after chasing him down, firing series of shots
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting another man while robbing him of his jewelry in January 2020. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Derell Guy of Lynn was found guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty, and of felony murder. An Essex Superior Court jury sitting in Lawrence also convicted Guy of armed robbery.
NECN
Boston Police Arrest 12-Year-Old for Possession of Loaded Handgun
A 12-year-old was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun by police responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Boston police said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a stolen motor vehicle on Stratton Street in Dorchester.
Authorities prepare for public outrage over release of Memphis police video
BOSTON - Boston community leaders are urging calm, as authorities prepare for the public release Friday night of what's expected to be disturbing police video out of Memphis. Five former police officers there are now facing murder charges after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten. He died three days later. WBZ I-Team sources say Massachusetts State Police are now denying requests for time-off, as they prepare for possible public reaction to the video. "In Boston, there is a history of responding to crimes like this, so I would not be surprised if there is turnout on the street...
WCVB
Man arrested wearing no clothes, covered in blood after crash in New Hampshire, police say
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he ran away from the scene of a Plaistow crash while naked, according to police. Timothy O'Rourke, of Danville, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident, two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of simple assault.
Gang member gets 9 year prison sentence for racketeering, drug offenses
A member of the the violent Boston-based street gang, NOB, has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Man sentenced to prison after assaulting officer during Avon traffic stop
A man from Brockton was sentenced to prison for assaulting an officer during a motor vehicle stop in Avon.
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
msonewsports.com
Troopers Arrest Two Lynn Females, 3 Others in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
Comments / 0