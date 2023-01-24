ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

T Police looking to ID person of interest in knife, taser assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a person of interest who is sought in connection with an assault and battery with a knife and taser at South Station. The assault allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with...
YAHOO!

Fourth man arrested in Quincy shooting death; police still searching for 3 others

QUINCY − A fourth suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, at the Elevation Apartments in Quincy almost six months ago. Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, was arrested by police this week at a Wareham hotel. He was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on 16 charges, including murder, masked armed robbery, kidnapping with intent to extort and misleading an investigator. He is being held without bail until a pretrial conference March 6.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Four men facing charges in connection with shooting at popular Beverly bar

BEVERLY, Mass — Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Beverly bar. Christopher Sawyer, 39, Christopher Sturgis, 36, Sean Kelly, 28, and Gordon Morrison, 23, are facing charges after police say Morrison and another person fired guns in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on December 6. Sturgis and Kelly are facing charges of obstruction of justice.
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect after Recovering a Firearm in Hyde Park

At about 9:16 PM, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), responded to the area of 595 River Street for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Len Kelley, 53, of Mattapan, reaching for a firearm inside the engine compartment of his motor vehicle as the Boston Fire Department was rendering aid. Officers were able to immediately secure the suspect without further incident. The firearm was determined to be a Stoeger STR-9 with eleven rounds in the magazine.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 25-year-old after chasing him down, firing series of shots

A Massachusetts man has been convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting another man while robbing him of his jewelry in January 2020. According to the District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Derell Guy of Lynn was found guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty, and of felony murder. An Essex Superior Court jury sitting in Lawrence also convicted Guy of armed robbery.
NECN

Boston Police Arrest 12-Year-Old for Possession of Loaded Handgun

A 12-year-old was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun by police responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Boston police said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a stolen motor vehicle on Stratton Street in Dorchester.
CBS Boston

Authorities prepare for public outrage over release of Memphis police video

BOSTON - Boston community leaders are urging calm, as authorities prepare for the public release Friday night of what's expected to be disturbing police video out of Memphis. Five former police officers there are now facing murder charges after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten. He died three days later. WBZ I-Team sources say Massachusetts State Police are now denying requests for time-off, as they prepare for possible public reaction to the video. "In Boston, there is a history of responding to crimes like this, so I would not be surprised if there is turnout on the street...
msonewsports.com

Troopers Arrest Two Lynn Females, 3 Others in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
