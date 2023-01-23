ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Maryland Eastern Shore takes down NCCU in MEAC upset

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUnbY_0kOxMOT200

Maryland Eastern Shore recorded its fourth straight win in dramatic fashion, handing North Carolina Central a 59-58 loss in a comeback effort at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Monday night. It looked out of reach for UMES, who were down by as many as 16 in the second half. However, its incredible late effort was enough to secure the win.

Donchevell Nugent scored 13 points to lead the way for Maryland Eastern Shore. That performance included an impressive nine points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, UMES shot 12-of-33 from the field in the second half, scoring 1.12 points per possession on average.

Justin Wright recorded 19 points and five rebounds to lead the way for NCCU against Maryland Eastern Shore. The Eagles went 23-of-52 from the field in this one, including 2-of-15 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. North Carolina Central only mustered 0.8 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on Jan. 28. UMES takes on Coppin St., while North Carolina Central squares off with a Howard side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Hawks will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Eagles hope for a rebound performance on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3JSM_0kOxMOT200

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Maryland Eastern Shore takes down NCCU in MEAC upset appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

2024 DL Ahmad Breaux commits to Duke

Class of 2024 Defensive Lineman Ahmad Breaux has committed to Duke, he told TheDevilsDen.com. The 6'4", 250 pound edge rusher from Reston, LA was on a visit to the Durham campus this past weekend and saw enough to cut short his recruitment despite picking up numerous offers this week and having visits planned coming up shortly.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU School of Law Veteran’s Clinic Awarded $100,000 from Duke Energy Foundation for Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship

The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to establish the Private Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will benefit law students actively involved with and enrolled in the Veterans Law Clinic, and who are working on issues impacting the legal and civil rights of veterans.
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTM

Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year

On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
DANVILLE, VA
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Residential Property Changes Hands

Liberty Warehouse was acquired by the asset management arm of Munich Re Group in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management. MEAG, the asset management arm of Munich Re Group, a German-based multinational insurance company, and ERGO, the group’s primary insurance subsidiary, has acquired Liberty Warehouse, a 247-unit Class A residential property in Durham, N.C., in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Johnetta Cole are among the notable speakers featured in Greensboro's Civil Rights Speaker Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dynamic lineup of notable speakers will participate in the International Civil Rights Center and Museum's Inaugural Speaker Series during Black History Month. The list of legendary civic leaders includes civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, Rev. Dr. James Lawson, and Dr. Johnnetta Cole, a familiar face in the Triad, who served as Bennett College's president from 2002 to 2007.
GREENSBORO, NC
warrenrecord.com

WCS names Davis as Principal of the Year

Warren County Schools has named Kendra Davis of Mariam Boyd Elementary School as its Principal of the Year. As an educator, she follows in the footsteps of her parents, Felton B. Davis, Jr. and the late Constance A. Davis. “They were longtime educators,” Davis said. “I looked up to what...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
Cape Gazette

Man in custody after carjacking Seaford woman in her driveway

A Salisbury, Md., man faces charges after police say he carjacked an 80-year-old woman Jan. 13 in the driveway of her Seaford home and then kidnapped her. About 10 a.m., Ralph Harmon, 23, physically assaulted the woman before tying her up and putting her inside her vehicle, Seaford police said. Harmon then took the woman to a Salisbury residence, where she was found and taken to a hospital, police said. The woman was treated for her injuries and released.
SEAFORD, DE
thebrockvoice.com

School buses cancelled following winter storm

School buses have been cancelled Thursday (Jan. 26) after a winter storm blasted much of the area overnight. Buses have been cancelled in Durham, York, Simcoe and Kawartha Lakes. All schools remain open.
DURHAM, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy