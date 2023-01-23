ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

Southern storms past Mississippi Valley State University

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S74VT_0kOxMJ3P00

Southern gave Mississippi Valley State University its 11th consecutive loss in a 74-43 rout at Harrison HPER Complex on Monday evening. The Lady Jaguars had the upper hand in this one. Going into half they had a 20-point lead and outscoring the Devilettes 37-26 in the final 20 minutes.

Amani McWain scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for Southern. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 45% from the field, 44% from behind the arc, and 55% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.02 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Mississippi Valley State University was led by Lexus Eagle Chasing, who put up 14 points. The Devilettes shot 14-of-30 from the field and 4-of-11 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 0.62 points per possession and 54% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both teams face their next test on January 28. Southern gets a chance to end Alcorn State’s winning streak, while Mississippi Valley State University squares off with an Arkansas-Pine Bluff side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Jaguars will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Devilettes will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Southern storms past Mississippi Valley State University appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

LSU women’s basketball team visits Angola

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. The undefeated talk of women’s college basketball visited the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The Tigers went against inmates in some basketball...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Select/Non-Select Bracket: What will it be in 2023?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention down in Baton Rouge peaks more interest this year pending possible significant changes to the select/non-select format for at least the next year. The changes could impact the major sports, including football, basketball, baseball and softball, at...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement

LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027.  "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Eight detained in Gonzales in connection with crimes in Mississippi: Reports

Gonzales Police and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly worked together to detain eight subjects in connection with crimes that occurred in both Vicksburg and the Gulfport area of Mississippi. A Gonzales Police Department spokesperson released a statement to Baton Rouge area media outlets reporting that officers were contacted by...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi, were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to GPD, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales Police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
GONZALES, LA
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend.The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details.Ross’ mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood in Flora. “All I can say is, my baby is gone,” Ross’ mother said. The family asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. They said Ross was a graduate of Madison Central High School and described him as upbeat and having a close relationship with his cousins.”He loved all of his family. It’s hard on me right now,” she said.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21. According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy