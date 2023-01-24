ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Off and on snow showers end with a cold weekend

By Ed McIntosh
 3 days ago
Day-to-day temperatures are fairly consistent with at least a chance of showers somewhere each day through Thursday. Friday, the chance of snow increases before the cold arrives.

Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 20s to low 40s for the work week with mainly teens for lows. A series of disturbances bring a chance of showers late Tuesday through early Wednesday and again on Thursday. This will mostly affect the north and west-facing mountain slopes with periods of showers scattered over the lower elevations.

Periods of wind will come and go near the Livingston / Nye / Big Timber and Harlowton areas through the week with gusts to 50 mph possible by Thursday. That will also be the overall warmest day.

A significant change in the weather arrives with areas of snow from Thursday evening through Saturday, with the best potential for accumulations Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

Colder weather will follow. Details will be tweaked but expect subzero morning lows and single digits and teens for highs early next week.

