Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
NFL playoff picks, predictions: Bengals beat Chiefs again, 49ers edge Eagles in championship games
NFL championship weekend is here, and three of the four teams participating are return visitors with the goal of reaching Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. San Francisco meets Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in the early matchup at 3 p.m. on...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Shannon Sharpe Predicts NFL Championship Weekend
Shannon Sharpe had some interesting predictions this morning. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have had a ton of great debates involving the NFL so far this season. Overall, there have been a lot of narratives to go around. Now, however, we have reached the end of the season as four teams remain in the playoffs.
Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year
The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
Ranking the 4 remaining NFL head coaches heading into Championship Sunday
NFL head coaches receive a brunt of criticism when their teams struggle. They don’t necessarily find themselves on the receiving
2022 NFL MVP Finalists, Other League Awards Nominees Revealed
The NFL revealed its finalists for the eight Associated Press' 2022 NFL awards, including the 2022 NFL MVP.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
2023 NFL playoff schedule, updated bracket, dates, times, live stream, TV for Championship Sunday
The NFL playoffs roll on to the conference title games after the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals routed the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers held off the Dallas Cowboys. The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs kicked off on Saturday as the...
Bill O’Brien said he hopes to bring ‘experience’ to Patriots’ offense
"I'm looking forward to getting back with Bill and working for Bill and doing what's best for the team. That's what this place is all about." It didn’t take long for the Patriots to get a message out from the team’s newly hired offensive coordinator. Bill O’Brien, whose...
Best conference championship betting trends: Mahomes, Purdy, Shanahan and more
The conference championship round of the NFL playoffs is finally here! The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will square off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App this Sunday, while the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond
The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
Auburn basketball faces 'toughest 12-game stretch' Bruce Pearl can remember
Auburn basketball might not quite be there yet, but it's getting close to "now or never time" entering a tough non-conference game at West Virginia. The game is part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge and presents the Tigers with an opportunity for a Quad I win, the most valued type of win in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Tony Vitello details preseason work for Vols baseball
Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello met with the media Friday morning with just under three weeks to go until the start of the regular season.
Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson named finalists for NFL MVP award
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to make a return trip to the Super Bowl this season, and to do that, they’ll have to get through the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship. However, in addition to a Lombardi Trophy, Burrow is also...
Bills: Jordan Poyer’s social media decision hints toward potential destination fans would hate
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult off-season decisions to make. Some of the more premiere members of the roster may be in different uniforms next season. Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and of course Jordan Poyer. Poyer, an All-Pro who completely reinvented himself as a professional, is rumored to be leaving...
Conference title games are most evenly matched in 25 years
It’s been 25 years since both NFL conference championship games were this evenly matched from an oddsmakers standpoint. The San Francisco 49ers are 2 1/2-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In the AFC title game, the Cincinnati Bengals...
