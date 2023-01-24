Legendary high school football coach George Rykovich gets inducted into CHSAA Hall of Fame

"I love football," says former Manitou Springs head football coach George Rykovich.

George Rykovich loves football so much he coached at Manitou Springs for 36 years, "It's not about me. It really isn't. You know, I teach them and they play them," says Rykovich.

He brought out the best in his players. During his time as the Mustangs head coach he won more 200 games and two state championships, "But we already knew that if we would just put it together and we're going to go after it and we are going to win," says the CHSAA Hall of Famer.

For Rykovich, it wasn't all about the wins it was also about being part of a special community, "I have numbers of letters that have been sent to me, saying, We certainly thank you for teaching football," says Rykovich.

His watery eyes says it all and that's why coaching at Manitou was so meaningful, "I'm a football coach and I loved it. I was wanting to help the players, you know? It wasn't about me winning or not," says Rykovich.

