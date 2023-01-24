ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Legendary high school football coach George Rykovich gets inducted into CHSAA Hall of Fame

By Rob Namnoum
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tnxp_0kOxLFYi00

"I love football," says former Manitou Springs head football coach George Rykovich.

George Rykovich loves football so much he coached at Manitou Springs for 36 years, "It's not about me. It really isn't. You know, I teach them and they play them," says Rykovich.

He brought out the best in his players. During his time as the Mustangs head coach he won more 200 games and two state championships, "But we already knew that if we would just put it together and we're going to go after it and we are going to win," says the CHSAA Hall of Famer.

For Rykovich, it wasn't all about the wins it was also about being part of a special community, "I have numbers of letters that have been sent to me, saying, We certainly thank you for teaching football," says Rykovich.

His watery eyes says it all and that's why coaching at Manitou was so meaningful, "I'm a football coach and I loved it. I was wanting to help the players, you know? It wasn't about me winning or not," says Rykovich.

The post Legendary high school football coach George Rykovich gets inducted into CHSAA Hall of Fame appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

One on One with Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time Friday night, Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko will play against the team he grew up rooting for, DU. Ahead of Friday's big game, KRDO's Sports Director Rob Namnoum sat down for a one-on-one with Mbereko. Rob Namnoum: So you grew up in Aspen. Were you familiar The post One on One with Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

All-girls Robotics Team at Colorado Springs school raising money to compete in tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An all-girls Robotics Team at Grand Mountain School is raising money so they can compete in an upcoming tournament in Iowa. The young engineers are hoping to raise $2,400 so they can compete in the Vex Robotics Tournament, which they recently qualified for. A GoFundMe set up for the team The post All-girls Robotics Team at Colorado Springs school raising money to compete in tournament appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Community College unveils new nursing teaching center at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Pueblo Community College (PCC) unveiled its new Nursing and Allied Health Teaching and Learning Center at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. According to the college, the center was developed over three years. The space in the East Tower on the St. Mary-Corwin campus houses nine medical and allied health programs. It also The post Pueblo Community College unveils new nursing teaching center at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Stars of Hope brings healing to Colorado Springs following Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Downtown Colorado Springs there's a growing number of stars being displayed inside businesses and restaurants. The group, Stars of Hope, believes in healing through art and brings the stars to communities that have suffered a tragedy or natural disaster. Their message is that together we heal and there is power The post Stars of Hope brings healing to Colorado Springs following Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
EVERGREEN, CO
KKTV

Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town

Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Southern Airways begins daily roundtrip service out of Pueblo Memorial Airport to Denver

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Airways just recently started round trip service out of Pueblo Memorial Airport to Denver on the 15th. The commuter airline is now offering these daily flights in an effort to connect Pueblo to its nearest large hub. The City of Pueblo was enticing for the commuter airline, being that Pueblo The post Southern Airways begins daily roundtrip service out of Pueblo Memorial Airport to Denver appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Manitou HS students go to Mars with help of Challenger Learning Center

Students from Manitou Springs High School are returning from a trip to Mars ... through a simulation, of course. Science students from Manitou Springs High recently visited the Challenger Learning Center in Colorado Springs. They used real critical thinking, solving codes, while working in “mission control,” learning to prioritize safety while finding water with a The post The School Buzz: Manitou HS students go to Mars with help of Challenger Learning Center appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Snowpack numbers are up statewide. Current numbers show its 130% above average. The Pueblo Weather Forecast Office says they're cautiously optimistic. The numbers are promising right now, but it all depends on how things shape up come spring. "We have seen improvement over the last couple of weeks with the The post Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

$1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown sign

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A historic sign in Downtown Colorado Springs has gone missing, and now there is a $1,000 reward being offered for its return. The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering the award after the historic Michelle’s sign went missing late last year. The sign was previously displayed over Michelle Chocolatiers and Ice […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs family displaced after apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a reported apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a working structure fire at 2558 Gold Rush Dr. just after 1 p.m. Engine 4 reported heavy black smoke coming from an apartment. People were asked to avoid the area for incoming fire The post Colorado Springs family displaced after apartment fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission visits Colorado Springs Thursday for public feedback on wolf reintroduction plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks & Wildlife held its first public hearing Thursday on last month's proposed plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the wild. KRDO Public comment began at 11 a.m. as the CPW Commission wrapped up its meting this week at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs. Nearly 30 people The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission visits Colorado Springs Thursday for public feedback on wolf reintroduction plan appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man killed in crash that closed Austin Bluffs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed that a 69-year-old man was killed in a traffic crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway that closed the roadway for hours on Friday, Jan. 20. According to CSPD, officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Drive on a reported […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Ranger District conducts pile-burning, smoke visible from Divide to Colorado Springs

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Smoke is expected to be visible along the US-24 corridor due to a prescribed burn in the area Monday. TCSO According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting a pile-burning in the Carrol Lakes unit. The proposed burn is at the intersection of Forest The post Pikes Peak Ranger District conducts pile-burning, smoke visible from Divide to Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man barricaded inside Pueblo home arrested by SWAT team

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25 after a domestic fight resulted in the suspect barricading himself inside a home for several hours. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a home in the 300 block of West 20th Street, just […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado couple buys $500 Subaru in Philadelphia after flight cancelled

It may rate as one of the best stories of how people managed to get home after being stranded during the Christmas-to-New Year Southwest Airlines meltdown.Like so many others, the dreaded word came of a Littleton couple's flight from Philadelphia to Denver being canceled.Other flights would cost a fortune, so Steve Wilchek and his wife looked elsewhere."At that point, we had to figure out how to get my wife to Colorado because she works in the healthcare industry and she literally takes pride in being able to be here," he said. "We looked at the Greyhound, bus services, everything was...
LITTLETON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy