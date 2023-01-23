Read full article on original website
Hosemann backs legislation aimed at crime reduction
Six Senate bills making their way through the Mississippi legislative process seek to set minimum sentences for some pervasive crimes and reduce theft of public tax dollars. “We have seen an uptick nationwide, during and after the pandemic, in violent crimes like armed carjacking. No Mississippian should be afraid they are going to be held up getting into a vehicle in their driveway or at the grocery store,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “We have to have deterrents in the law, including minimum sentencing.”
Watson: Sound conservation practices benefit all Mississippians
Note: The following is an opinion article provided by Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, who has qualified for reelection to the position. Mississippians are blessed with great hunting, an abundance of productive farmland, vibrant forests, and pristine bodies of water for fishing and boating. And while I understand not all are outdoor enthusiasts, our natural resources provide a tremendous benefit to our state’s economy, quality of life, and a means to improve human health. The quality of our air, drinking water, and foods we eat, along with the enjoyment provided by nature directly affect our welfare, and all are affected by conservation.
Maternal health matters for Mississippi moms and babies
Editor’s note: The following is an opinion item provided by Dr. Anita Henderson, pediatrician with the Pediatric Clinic in Hattiesburg in the form of a Letter to the Editor from the Mississippi State Medical Association. We hear the statistics so often that they do not really seem to matter...
McRae: Register for the Mississippi College Savings Art Contest
We have all faced and been challenged by that question at one point or another. For our kids who are currently dreaming about future professions, many will answer, “doctor,” or “fireman,” or “policeman,” or even “President.” That’s the beauty of the next generation. They have boundless opportunities and an unlimited imagination. This year, give your kids the chance to express those dreams with skillful creativity by entering the 10th annual Mississippi College Savings Art Contest.
Teacher shortages remain, but more vacancies are being filled
DeSoto County Schools Teacher Career Fair set for late February. A new report details what has been a continuing problem for Mississippi schools: a shortage of teachers to fill the classrooms. However, the new report said the number of vacancies are fewer than a year ago. The Mississippi Department of...
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Increases to $555,000
Second-largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to date. A flurry of sales has driven the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to $555,000 for Thursday night’s drawing, making it the second-largest top prize ever in the game. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot had been set at $550,000 after no player matched all...
Mississippi Match 5 bumps up to $605,000
Saturday’s jackpot still holding as second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date. Mississippi Lottery officials have bumped up the jackpot amount again for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing of Mississippi Match 5 after Thursday’s drawing yielded no jackpot winners. To win the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5, a player...
Entergy to start child savings account program
Entergy Mississippi, LLC has kicked off a new child savings account program at the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi Summit. Kids to College, powered by Entergy, in partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi, announced the program will donate $60,000 to help low- and moderate-income Mississippi families establish 1,200 child savings accounts. Eligible families can sign up for a Kids to College my529 account with the help of our community partners and a $50 match from Entergy.
