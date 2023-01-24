River Otters are back in Erie and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center has proof to show that they visited Presque Isle. Environmental Education Specialists at TREC say this is the first ever documented evidence of the animals. Ray Bierbower, an Environmental Education Specialist at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, says, "this is our unicorn that we've been after for quite a while so to finally to get it is really exciting."

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO