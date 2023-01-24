ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

yourerie

Shapiro creates new Pennsylvania economic development office

ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community Blood Bank announces blood drives in Erie, North East

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive in the city of Erie and North East and eligible people are encouraged to donate. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood. The Community Blood Bank is offering a free T-shirt to anyone who donates in January. The […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Prospective Erie homeowners get assistance from SSJ program

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Becoming a homeowner can be a daunting task. There’s the hurdles of debt, savings, down payments, closing costs to begin the process, followed by upkeep, emergencies, taxes, appraisals. For some, the initial hurdles seem insurmountable (how do you save for a down payment while paying off debts and still paying rent, for example), […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

New convenience store makes its debut in Erie

ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather

ERIE, PA
YourErie

Development continues on the Bayfront

Another local leader from Erie Events said they are continuing to develop their plans on the Bayfront. Erie Events’ new executive director, Gus Pine, will start working in his new role on Feb. 1. He said one project he plans to start this year is the Bayfront Market House. “The Parkway project gets underway this […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year

ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development

ERIE, PA
yourerie

Inland Forecast

ERIE, PA
wbfo.org

Report advises against installing wind turbines in Lake Erie — for now

After nearly two years of studying the issue, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has determined that “now is not the right time to prioritize” installing wind turbines in Lake Erie or Lake Ontario, according to a report released late last month. Wind turbines...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Loving Giving Local: Shriners Childrens Erie

ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Helping Local Family Who Lost Automotive Business to Fire

Almost a week after a devastating fire destroyed an entire West county business, the company's owners continue to pick up the pieces. Calls for multiple companies came out around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th for a massive fire at Langer's Elk Valley Automotive on Meadville Road in Girard. It...
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Tom Ridge Environmental Center Finds Proof of River Otters at Presque Isle

River Otters are back in Erie and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center has proof to show that they visited Presque Isle. Environmental Education Specialists at TREC say this is the first ever documented evidence of the animals. Ray Bierbower, an Environmental Education Specialist at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, says, "this is our unicorn that we've been after for quite a while so to finally to get it is really exciting."
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police, FBI investigating North East bank robbery

North East Police and the FBI continue their search for the man who robbed a bank in North East. That robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Key Bank on East Main Road in North East. Police said the suspect entered the bank, passed the teller a note, then took off running with an […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

PennDOT offers update on Bayfront Parkway Project

Tonight, we learned more about plans for the Bayfront Parkway Project. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said they aren’t ready to start construction yet. However, when they do start the project, the pedestrian bridge will be the first step. One spokesperson said they ask for drivers’ patience when construction begins. She said the […]
ERIE, PA

