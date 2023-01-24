Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Erie continues to cite large property described as an ‘eyesore’
One highly visible property along West 12th Street continues to be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. The former LORD Corporation site located on West 12th Street is being described as an eyesore by neighbors. City of Erie Code Enforcement has filed two citations with the district judge for the condition of the […]
yourerie
Shapiro creates new Pennsylvania economic development office
Shapiro creates new Pennsylvania economic development …. Shapiro creates new Pennsylvania economic development office. Erie Art Museum and Gannon University announce new …. Erie Art Museum and Gannon University announce new partnership. Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year. Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year.
Community Blood Bank announces blood drives in Erie, North East
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive in the city of Erie and North East and eligible people are encouraged to donate. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood. The Community Blood Bank is offering a free T-shirt to anyone who donates in January. The […]
Prospective Erie homeowners get assistance from SSJ program
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Becoming a homeowner can be a daunting task. There’s the hurdles of debt, savings, down payments, closing costs to begin the process, followed by upkeep, emergencies, taxes, appraisals. For some, the initial hurdles seem insurmountable (how do you save for a down payment while paying off debts and still paying rent, for example), […]
yourerie
New convenience store makes its debut in Erie
Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to …. Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to fire department approval. Your Money: Inflation’s impact on long-term plans. Your Money: Inflation's impact on long-term plans. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter …. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather. Your Health: Buyer...
yourerie
Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather
Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter …. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather. Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Two-car accident on Route 20 sends two to the hospital. Two-car accident on Route 20 sends two to the hospital. Residents of...
Development continues on the Bayfront
Another local leader from Erie Events said they are continuing to develop their plans on the Bayfront. Erie Events’ new executive director, Gus Pine, will start working in his new role on Feb. 1. He said one project he plans to start this year is the Bayfront Market House. “The Parkway project gets underway this […]
yourerie
Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year
Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year. Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year. Erie Art Museum and Gannon University announce new …. Erie Art Museum and Gannon University announce new partnership. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
yourerie
Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development
Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development. Erie Port Authority hires new executive director …. Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program. Wild Stuff:...
yourerie
Inland Forecast
Alex Murdaugh arrives for day four of the murder …. Alex Murdaugh arrives for day four of the murder trial. Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Two-car accident on Route 20 sends two to the hospital. Two-car accident on Route 20 sends...
wbfo.org
Report advises against installing wind turbines in Lake Erie — for now
After nearly two years of studying the issue, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has determined that “now is not the right time to prioritize” installing wind turbines in Lake Erie or Lake Ontario, according to a report released late last month. Wind turbines...
Residents of busy Erie boulevard not pleased with City’s plans for neighborhood
Homeowners on Greengarden Boulevard are organizing to fight against the City of Erie’s plans to build a bike path. That bike path is said to run on both sides of the road. The city’s bike path will not only eliminate on-street parking for residents of Greengarden Blvd., but they say that there are some serious […]
yourerie
Loving Giving Local: Shriners Childrens Erie
Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after …. Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after attack. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use caution …. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use caution after several accidents. After the Flush: Recovering energy and nutrients …. After the Flush: Recovering...
erienewsnow.com
Community Helping Local Family Who Lost Automotive Business to Fire
Almost a week after a devastating fire destroyed an entire West county business, the company's owners continue to pick up the pieces. Calls for multiple companies came out around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th for a massive fire at Langer's Elk Valley Automotive on Meadville Road in Girard. It...
erienewsnow.com
Tom Ridge Environmental Center Finds Proof of River Otters at Presque Isle
River Otters are back in Erie and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center has proof to show that they visited Presque Isle. Environmental Education Specialists at TREC say this is the first ever documented evidence of the animals. Ray Bierbower, an Environmental Education Specialist at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, says, "this is our unicorn that we've been after for quite a while so to finally to get it is really exciting."
erienewsnow.com
Chief Fire Inspector: Propane Heater Linked to House Fire that Injured Four People
Investigators say an east Erie fire that injured four people was started around a propane heater. The fire broke out on January 12, inside a home on East 13th and Ash Streets. A total of four people were injured. Two of them were treated in Erie, while the other two...
Police, FBI investigating North East bank robbery
North East Police and the FBI continue their search for the man who robbed a bank in North East. That robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Key Bank on East Main Road in North East. Police said the suspect entered the bank, passed the teller a note, then took off running with an […]
PennDOT offers update on Bayfront Parkway Project
Tonight, we learned more about plans for the Bayfront Parkway Project. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said they aren’t ready to start construction yet. However, when they do start the project, the pedestrian bridge will be the first step. One spokesperson said they ask for drivers’ patience when construction begins. She said the […]
Comments / 0